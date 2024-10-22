Two wounded in Cutler Bay shooting near a youth baseball field, Miami-Dade police say

Two men were wounded during a shooting Monday night in Cutler Bay, according to Miami-Dade police, and witnesses said youth baseball games were being played at a park located just feet from where the gunfire erupted.

Witnesses said the shooting happened at a housing complex at SW 89th Avenue and Old Cutler Road around 8 p.m., right next door to the lighted baseball fields at Franjo Park.

Miami-Dade County police spokesman Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed two men were shot shortly before 8 p.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took the wounded men to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were in stable condition late Monday.

Rodriguez stressed that the shooting did not occur in front of the park.

A witness who did not want to be named said boys and girls were playing ball when the loud sound of gunfire sent their parents and coaches scrambling to get the children to safety.

“Everybody had to take cover,” the man, the father of one of the players, said. “The kids were scared, the parents were scared.”

The man said it appeared at least one person rolled up to the housing complex and began shooting at someone else.

“They fled in a car shooting at someone in the apartment building,” he said. “They were shooting back and forth at each other.”

The scene appeared to extend to the Amoco gas station at the corner where both 89th Avenue and Franjo Road meet Old Cutler Road. Police taped off much of the business’ parking lot.

Rodriguez said detectives on Monday were trying to determine if that was the origin of the shooting or somewhere else nearby. Police do not have anyone in custody, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.