Two wounded, suspect shot dead in downtown Vancouver stabbing
Police say two people were wounded during a stabbing attack in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was shot by officers and later died. An investigation is ongoing.
Police say two people were wounded during a stabbing attack in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect was shot by officers and later died. An investigation is ongoing.
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
MIAMI (AP) — One of Colombia's legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cocaine cartel has been released from a federal prison in the U.S. and is expected to be deported back home.
York Regional Police have six people in custody after a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery that was caught on video on Wednesday.Several suspects robbed a jewelry store in a Markham shopping mall in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 shortly after 12 noon, according to Const. Kevin Nebrija. He said police received several reports about the robbery."The suspects were observed to be smashing glass cases with hammers in an attempt to steal items," Nebrija told reporters near the scene.Video o
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
Brandy Manville was killed by her husband Charles Manville, who then died by suicide, per police
"None of this makes sense," an attorney for her family tells PEOPLE
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris last week is expected to face at least one federal charge after she returned to the United States Wednesday, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Hawaii woman who vanished after landing in Los Angeles three weeks ago disappeared voluntarily as she sought to “step away from modern connectivity” and was last seen crossing into Mexico with her luggage, police said at a news conference where they urged her to contact her distraught family.
Collings, himself a father of two now-grown daughters, was convicted of killing Rowan on Nov. 3, 2007 in the tiny southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
She is now in a race for her life - if she can pay back 75% of what she took, she could be spared.
Former ballerina Ashley Benefield, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.
"We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around."
From the ransom note to an unidentified bootprint, these pieces of evidence might hold the key to solving JonBenét Ramsey’s murder
A former Calgary police officer faces criminal charges stemming from the alleged misuse of an internal computer system to pursue personal relationships with women he first encountered on police-related matters. The Calgary Police Service said on Wednesday that Brett Singer, 51, is charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of misuse of a computer system.It's alleged that between 2008 and 2023, Singer used police databases to find and pursue further contact with numerous women with w
The Be on the Lookout or BOLO campaign is out with the top 25 most wanted suspects in Canada. These are suspects in ongoing criminal investigations, identified as the most dangerous in the country. Eight suspects on the new list are wanted by Toronto police. As Chris Glover reports, police are hopeful a more advanced website using AI technology will help track some of them down.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning in a “brazen, targeted attack” as he walked toward the company’s annual investor conference, NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch announced. The gunman remains on the loose.
A former Ottawa teacher who was previously convicted of sexually abusing 10 boys in the 1970s, 80s and 90s is now facing a new sexual assault charge.Robert "Bob" Clarke, now 80, taught music and led bands at both Bell High School and Sir Robert Borden High School in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB). On Nov. 14, Clarke was charged with one count of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between 1983 and 1986. He was released on bail, agreeing to comply with conditions. Clarke is
Sydney Maughon, 19, was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Johnathan Gilbert in 2023
Rio de Janeiro (AP) — A military police officer in Brazil 's biggest metropolitan area threw a man off a bridge and into a river early Monday morning, prompting immediate backlash.