Two wounded and suspected gunman dead in shooting at California elementary school

A gunman wounded two children and then killed himself at a Northern California elementary school on Wednesday, police said.

Police arrived at Feather River Adventist School around 1pm responding to a call of shots fired.

“When we arrived, we located an individual, an adult male,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters. “He was down, appears to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The gunman is not believed to be associated with the school. Police are working to obtain his identity.

“We are very, very early on in this investigation. There is still a lot of unknown questions, and answers that we are trying to obtain,” Honea added.

BCSO is on scene of an active incident involving a shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo. Students are being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, located at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue, Oroville. pic.twitter.com/01cJ2K1FS7 — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) December 4, 2024

The FBI’s Sacramento office said on Facebook it was aiding local law enforcement.

Two students were sent to the hospital after the shooting, one of whom was airlifted. The sheriff said the children’s ages and genders are not being released at this time.

Students from Feather River, a K-8 school with 35 pupils, have been moved to Oroville’s Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their parents.

Police and fire vehicles were seen surrounding the school.

A portion of State Route 70 is closed to northbound traffic at East Gridley Road, KRCR reports.

The Independent has contacted the sheriff’s office for additional information.

Peyton Sherwood, who works at Duke Sherwood Contracting Inc, a company with an office near the school, told The New York Times he saw a helicopter land at the campus.