Two years of river improvements to begin

Two years of work to improve the appearance of a river in North Lincolnshire will start this week.

Bottesford Beck, south of Scunthorpe, will undergo a "large-scale maintenance programme" including a full grass cut along the footpath and clearance of reeds from the river.

The footpaths will remain open during the work but manned temporary barriers will be in place, North Lincolnshire Council (NLC) said.

Councillor John Davison, who is also a local resident, said he "knows the difference this work will make" both to the appearance and accessibility of the beck.

'Very lucky'

Due to start this week, NLC said initial work would include grass cutting along the waterside footpath from Holme Hall Golf Club to Holme Lane bridge.

A full grass cut will also take place along the beck with the removal of in-channel vegetation and reeds by the Environment Agency (EA).

The second phase of the programme will take place next year in the area between Holme Lane and Messingham Road.

Local people and groups are being encouraged to help with improving wildlife habitats, such as placing bird boxes.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of NLC, said: "We are very lucky to have places like Bottesford Beck right on our doorsteps.

"This work from the Environment Agency comes just after we have resurfaced part of the footpath along the beck to make it easier for everyone to enjoy."

An EA spokesperson said: "Our operatives may ask you to wait for a short period of time until they can allow you through the working area safely, we thank you for your understanding and patience whilst this work is taking place."

