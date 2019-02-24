Tyga Grabs Security's Gun After Being Escorted Out of Club

The rapper's team and an unknown party are seen having a dispute inside the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

Tyga was apparently willing to catch a charge. In a video obtained by TMZ, the rapper's team and an unknown party are seen having a dispute inside Hollywood's Sunset Room in Hollywood, where Floyd Mayweather was hosting his 42nd birthday party. Security then forcibly removed Tyga from the venue.

But things did not de-escalate once Tyga was outside the building. He reached for his personal security guard's gun during the fracas. Fortunately, his bodyguard didn't let the firearm get too far off his waist before hipping the "Taste" rapper to his surroundings. Tyga then returned the gun, put on his hood, and ran away from the cameras.

This is not the first gun-related Tyga incident. In 2015, Tyga did a 10-minute set at a Switzerland club after he showed up late. Afterwards, Tyga got into an altercation with the venue's angry owner where a gun was allegedly drawn. Like with the more recent incident, no one was harmed.

A statement has been released on behalf of TMT (Floyd's brand) and Wright Productions regarding the incident.

On behalf of TMT & Wright Productions we cannot adequately express many thanks to the friends, family and media that came out to support Floyd Mayweather’s “Money May Back to the 90s” birthday extravaganza. The video that has been shared in the press and in the media of Tyga being escorted out of the venue was unfortunate and troubling. Though we are unsure of what exactly caused the altercation, we are certain that Floyd Mayweather and TMT were not involved. Tyga had arrived to the venue around 12:30 am, just 10 minutes before being removed. Security took appropriate measures to deescalate the situation and to do what was in the best interest of everyone’s safety.

