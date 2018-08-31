Tyga Says He Helped Kylie Jenner Succeed: 'You Need Black People to F*ck With You'
Queen Radio never disappoints.
During Thursday night’s broadcast, Nicki Minaj secured a phone interview with Compton rapper Tyga. And let’s just say the man didn’t bite his tongue, especially when the topic turned to ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
When asked if he missed the reality TV star/beauty mogul, Tyga simply replied: “Nah, I’m good, love. Enjoy.”
Though we admit the comment was only mildly shady, Tyga didn’t stop there.
He went on to talk about Kylie’s influence, and even went so far as to claim he played a huge role in her current success.
“You need black people to fuck with you cause you need culture,” he said about Kylie’s relevance. “I had a lot to do with all that.”
Listeners had mixed reactions:
So Tyga the real genius behind Kylie’s make up? #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/fvihXOFFvu— STEPHEN, WITH A V. (@xsteviej) August 31, 2018
When Tyga said he built Kylie Jenner into the black cultural appropriator she is today— Kree🦋 (@AriesKree) August 31, 2018
I died 😂💯#QueenRadio #queen pic.twitter.com/4brxmGgbjv
If it wasn’t for Tyga, we wouldn’t know Kylie. #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/ItfX8riBYo— ✨ Barbie✨ (@_TheRealCarlieB) August 31, 2018
#QueeanRadio Tyga exposing Kylie for apporating black culture pic.twitter.com/6zVFYbyRr2— Tyrelle (@Tyrelle05709535) August 31, 2018
Tyga said he put Kylie Jenner on the map pic.twitter.com/6omklP0m5W— Liam (@706Liam) August 31, 2018
Tyga better be careful speaking on Kylie, you know Kris Jenner tuned in waiting for him to slip up.... #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/Iu5MythUn9— Christian Grey 🇳🇬 (@badboyminaj) August 31, 2018
Tyga then addressed the rumors about his ongoing beef with Travis Scott, the father of Kylie's child. Unlike Nicki, Tyga insists he doesn't have any issues with the ASTROWORLD rapper.
“We ain’t got no beef. It’s his time right now,” Tyga admitted on the radio show. “You gotta let it ride. I ain’t got no beef with him.”
If you say so, Tyga.
