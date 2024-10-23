Tyler, the Creator announces Chromakopia World Tour 2025: See the North American dates
Tyler, the Creator will spend 2025 on the road touring his upcoming "Chromakopia" album.
The "See You Again" singer on Wednesday announced a world tour that spans North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Chromakopia: The World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4 and comes to a close Sept. 4 in Perth, Australia. Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo Paris Texas are the supporting acts.
Ahead of his Oct. 28 album release, the rapper and producer dropped the first "Chromakopia" single "Noid" — and a music video featuring Ayo Edebiri — on Monday. On Oct. 16, he dropped "St. Chroma," the leading track and apparent introduction for the album.
Chromakopia Tour tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. local time Nov. 1. The American Express presale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. An artist registration presale follows on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.
Chromakopia: The World Tour 2025 North America dates
Feb. 4: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 6: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
Feb. 8: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
Feb. 11: Denver at Ball Arena
Feb. 14: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 17: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 20: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
Feb. 24: Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena
Feb. 26: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
Feb. 28: Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
March 2: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena
March 5: San Francisco at Chase Center
March 7: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 9: San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 12: Phoenix at Footprint Center
March 15: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
March 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center
March 19: Houston at Toyota Center
March 21: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
March 22: Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center
March 24: Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center
March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
March 28: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
March 29: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
April 1: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
June 27: Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center
June 28: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 30: Chicago at United Center
July 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
July 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
July 8: Boston at TD Garden
July 11: Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
July 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center
July 14: New York City at Madison Square Garden
July 17: Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center
July 22: Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre
July 24: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
July 27: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia World Tour: Dates, how to get tickets