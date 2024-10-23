Tyler, the Creator announces Chromakopia World Tour 2025: See the North American dates

KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY
Tyler, the Creator will spend 2025 on the road touring his upcoming "Chromakopia" album.

The "See You Again" singer on Wednesday announced a world tour that spans North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Chromakopia: The World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4 and comes to a close Sept. 4 in Perth, Australia. Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo Paris Texas are the supporting acts.

Ahead of his Oct. 28 album release, the rapper and producer dropped the first "Chromakopia" single "Noid" — and a music video featuring Ayo Edebiri — on Monday. On Oct. 16, he dropped "St. Chroma," the leading track and apparent introduction for the album.

Chromakopia Tour tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. local time Nov. 1. The American Express presale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. An artist registration presale follows on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Chromakopia: The World Tour 2025 North America dates

  • Feb. 4: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

  • Feb. 6: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

  • Feb. 8: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

  • Feb. 11: Denver at Ball Arena

  • Feb. 14: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

  • Feb. 17: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

  • Feb. 20: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

  • Feb. 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

  • Feb. 24: Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

  • Feb. 26: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

  • Feb. 28: Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

  • March 2: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

  • March 5: San Francisco at Chase Center

  • March 7: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

  • March 9: San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego

  • March 12: Phoenix at Footprint Center

  • March 15: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

  • March 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center

  • March 19: Houston at Toyota Center

  • March 21: Atlanta at State Farm Arena

  • March 22: Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

  • March 24: Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

  • March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

  • March 28: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

  • March 29: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

  • April 1: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

  • June 27: Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center

  • June 28: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

  • June 30: Chicago at United Center

  • July 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

  • July 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

  • July 8: Boston at TD Garden

  • July 11: Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

  • July 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center

  • July 14: New York City at Madison Square Garden

  • July 17: Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

  • July 22: Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

  • July 24: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

  • July 27: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

