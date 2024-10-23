Tyler, the Creator announces Chromakopia World Tour 2025: See the North American dates

Tyler, the Creator will spend 2025 on the road touring his upcoming "Chromakopia" album.

The "See You Again" singer on Wednesday announced a world tour that spans North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Chromakopia: The World Tour kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 4 and comes to a close Sept. 4 in Perth, Australia. Lil Yachty and hip-hop duo Paris Texas are the supporting acts.

Ahead of his Oct. 28 album release, the rapper and producer dropped the first "Chromakopia" single "Noid" — and a music video featuring Ayo Edebiri — on Monday. On Oct. 16, he dropped "St. Chroma," the leading track and apparent introduction for the album.

Chromakopia Tour tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. local time Nov. 1. The American Express presale starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. An artist registration presale follows on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

Chromakopia: The World Tour 2025 North America dates

Feb. 4: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 6: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

Feb. 8: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

Feb. 11: Denver at Ball Arena

Feb. 14: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 20: Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 23: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

Feb. 24: Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

Feb. 26: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

Feb. 28: Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

March 2: Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

March 5: San Francisco at Chase Center

March 7: Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 9: San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 12: Phoenix at Footprint Center

March 15: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

March 17: Dallas at American Airlines Center

March 19: Houston at Toyota Center

March 21: Atlanta at State Farm Arena

March 22: Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center

March 24: Miami, Florida, at Kaseya Center

March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

March 28: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

March 29: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

April 1: Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

June 27: Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center

June 28: Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 30: Chicago at United Center

July 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

July 5: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

July 8: Boston at TD Garden

July 11: Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

July 12: Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center

July 14: New York City at Madison Square Garden

July 17: Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center

July 22: Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

July 24: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

July 27: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia World Tour: Dates, how to get tickets