Tyler, the Creator to Make Film Debut with Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’

Tyler, the Creator will “See You Again” very soon — but this time, on the big screen.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will make his film debut with the star-studded “Marty Supreme” alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet. Josh Safdie is directing the A24 film from a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

“Marty Supreme” is a fictionalized, original feature with official plot details being kept under wraps. However, Variety previously reported that the film may be loosely inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a ping pong champion who won 22 major ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002, and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships, across his career. He also made history as the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport while competing in the United States National Hardbat Championship. Reisman died in 2012.

For the film, Chalamet, Safdie, Bronstein, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, and A24 produce.

“Marty Supreme” will be Safdie’s first film since “Uncut Gems.” Chalamet was previously rumored to be starring in Safdie’s yet-untitled Netflix film co-written with his brother Benny Safdie; Adam Sandler was set to be the lead alongside Megan Thee Stallion, with the film taking place in the world of sports memorabilia.

The casting for “Marty Supreme” proves to be extra buzzy as the feature also marks Paltrow’s first film role in five years.

Tyler, the Creator already has career titles of Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, director, designer, and more since his career began in 2007 as the founder of the collective Odd Future. For the film side of his work, Tyler, the Creator co-created and starred in the cult TV show “Loiter Squad” on Adult Swim with his Odd Future cohorts.

Tyler, the Creator has released six studio albums across his career, including his most recent critically acclaimed album “Call Me If You Get Lost” in 2021. The album earned him his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Additionally, Tyler, the Creator founded the music festival Camp Flog Gnaw and created two lifestyle brands (Golf Wang and le FLEUR*) that have collaborated with heritage brands like Converse, Lacoste and more, while also designing a capsule collection for Louis Vuitton. He is also developing two more TV shows, “The Jellies!” for Adult Swim and “Nuts & Bolts” for Viceland.

Tyler, The Creator isn’t the only music icon to be making big film casting news: Charli xcx is starring in Gregg Araki’s thriller “I Want Your Sex.” The feature is led by Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman, and is billed as being an exploration of “desire, domination, and fantasy.” “I Want Your Sex” will be Charli’s second live-action role after Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming remake of the 1978 cult classic “Faces of Death.”

