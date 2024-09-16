Tyler, the Creator Joins Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ From A24

Six years after Tyler, the Creator rapped, “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me,” the Grammy winner has joined the “Dune” star in the cast of A24’s “Marty Supreme.”

From director Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” marks Tyler’s film debut. The fashion designer and “See You Again” singer previously co-created and starred in Adult Swim’s “Loiter Squad” series alongside his Odd Future cohorts. He also co-created the Adult Swim animated show “The Jellies!” as well as the Viceland docuseries “Nuts + Bolts.”

Tyler joins Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow in the A24 title, which is said to center on a professional ping pong pro. Plot details for “Marty Supreme” are kept under wraps, but A24 posted an image of a table tennis ball with the words “coming soon” after Variety broke news of the project in July. The original screenplay for “Marty Supreme” was written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who both produce alongside Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas and Chalamet.

Venturing into feature films, Tyler, the Creator adds yet another item to his impressive resume. As one of the biggest stars in hip-hop, Tyler won the Grammy for best rap album for back-to-back records, 2019’s “Igor” and 2021’s “Call Me if You Get Lost.” In 2024, he headlined Coachella alongside Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat, and he also runs his own music festival in Los Angeles, Camp Flog Gnaw. Through his lifestyle brands Golf Wang and Le Fleur, he’s collaborated with brands like Converse and Lacoste, and he designed a capsule collection for Louis Vuitton.

Safdie is best known for directing “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time” with his brother, Benny Safdie. With “Marty Supreme,” he takes on his first solo feature directorial effort since 2008. He recently helmed Adam Sandler’s latest comedy special for Netflix titled “Love You,” and he’s also working with Sandler on a separate movie set in the world of sports memorabilia and baseball.

