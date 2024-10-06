Tyler Hynes Teases His 'Preparation' Ahead of Taylor Swift-Inspired Kansas City Chiefs Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Hynes told PEOPLE that being in the upcoming rom-com was "a dream"

Phillip Faraone/Getty Tyler Hynes

Tyler Hynes is teasing his upcoming Christmas movie!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE during their joint event with Hallmark to celebrate the countdown to Sexiest Man Alive, Hynes discussed his upcoming projects. Talking about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired Hallmark movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, the actor said working on the Groomsmen trilogy helped him get ready.

“The actor who played my daughter [in Groomsmen], she's a big Swiftie, so she got me into Taylor Swift in preparation for the other movie,” he revealed on Oct. 3. “So that was a dream. I appreciate that.”

In one scene, Hynes’ character even pays homage to Swift by wearing a friendship bracelet with his on-screen daughter.

Hallmark announced the partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs on June 25, sharing that a Chiefs-inspired love story starring Hynes and Hunter King would be coming to the network.

Mike Coppola/Getty; Gotham/GC Images Tyler Hynes (left) and Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce

Related: Hallmark and Kansas City Chiefs Team Up for New Christmas Movie Starring Tyler Hynes and Hunter King

In Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, King’s character, Alana Higman, is a Chiefs superfan who will stop at nothing to win the team's “Fan of the Year” contest on behalf of her family of lifelong fans. Hynes’ Derrick is the Director of Fan Engagement for the contest, and Hynes "is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists."

"As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them," per the official synopsis, which goes on to say that challenges arise when Alana’s grandfather's (Ed Begley Jr.) "vintage Chiefs good luck winter hat goes missing."

"Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary," it concluded.

Hynes said he is excited for fans to see all that he has been working on. When it came to filming the Groomsmen, which also stars Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt, he admitted taking on the role of a dad was something he wasn’t used to.

“I think I've played a father before, but it was the first time in a while playing a father to somebody at this age,” he explained. “And again, it feels unique in the approach. You would think the last movie would be some big blowout. How do we outdo the earlier two movies? And it's not, which again, I'm very proud because Jonathan's movie is this big colorful spectacle. And the third movie, I think, hopefully it feels this way to you, it felt like a more intimate story about all of us and about the entire cast and my daughter.”

Allister Foster/Hallmark Media Tyler Hynes and Holland Roden in 'Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas'

Related: Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and More Holiday Movie Faves Are Heading to Christmas Con 2024 (Exclusive)

As for the “bromance” of it all, Hynes added that that was part of the appeal of the role for him.

“Jonathan, it's his idea is really what it comes down to, he approached me at a hotel awkwardly and he asked me if I wanted to make a movie about guys getting married, about friendships and gentlemen helping each other through these landmark moments in their lives centered around weddings,” he said. “And I thought it was a really beautiful idea and a good excuse for us to spend time together. We had become friends.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will premiere on the Hallmark Channel during their Countdown to Christmas programming event later this year.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.