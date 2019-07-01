Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies At 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday in Texas, the team said on Twitter. He was 27.
“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said in a tweet. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family.”
Police in Southlake, Texas,
tweeted that Skaggs was found unconscious in a hotel room on Monday and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said they didn’t expect any foul play but that an investigation into the circumstances of Skaggs’ death is ongoing.
Skaggs
last pitched a game Saturday night against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium.
The Angels game against the Texas Rangers that was scheduled for Monday night has been canceled,
the Rangers said.
“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the team added in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”
Tyler Skaggs throwing to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game on Saturday. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
More
Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13.
“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said
in a statement. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues.”
“We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family,” he added.
