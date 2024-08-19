The type of Aventon e-bike you should get, based on your riding style

E-bikes have become increasingly popular in recent years as many look for more convenient, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly ways to get around town. Aventon has made a name for itself as one of the best e-bike brands around with its high-quality, innovative e-bike options that are perfect for anyone looking to invest in an electric bike.

Aventon offers plenty of e-bikes that work best for various riding styles and terrains, and there's something for everyone regardless of their riding needs. Before you spend big bucks on a new Aventon e-bike, keep reading to find out which you should buy for your riding style.

1. Best for commuters: Soltera.2 Ebike

Aventon Soltera.2

Ride with ease on this high-quality commuter e-bike.

$1199 at Aventon

Aventon's Soltera.2 is the perfect commuter e-bike. We tested it and were super impressed by its performance—it's incredibly light and moves quickly, with easy-to-follow instructions and a speedy motor. This e-bike is equipped with a torque sensor that detects your pedaling efforts and boosts them, aiding you on your daily commute. There's also a backlit LCD display that shows you all the necessary metrics on your rides like battery life and mileage traveled. The Soltera.2 even has a handy USB port to charge your phone as you ride.

The bike's front and rear integrated lights keep you safe on the roads, allowing you to be seen at all times. Its turn signal function adds an added layer of safety and lets drivers, pedestrians and other riders know which way you're turning. The Soltera.2 boasts a 46-mile range on a single charge, a 350W motor and a top speed of 20 mph.

2. Best for easy storage: Sinch.2 Ebike

If you live in a small home or apartment and are short on space to store your e-bike, you'd benefit from the Sinch.2 Ebike. It's one of the best folding e-bikes we've tested—it's stylish, comfortable and can easily conquer steep hills. Its folding capabilities make it perfect for portability and easy storage, taking up minimal space in a closet or on a balcony. This bike also features a torque sensor and turn signal function, plus a convenient LCD display.

The Sinch.2 Ebike is equipped with thick tires and a shock-absorbing front suspension to handle tough terrain. It has a 750W rear-hub motor, a fast-charging 48V battery, a throttle and four levels of pedal assist. This small but mighty bike can reach top speeds of 20 mph and has a range of 55 miles.

3. Best for off-roading: Aventure.2 Ebike

Aventon Aventure.2

Go off the beaten path in an e-bike with fat tires made for any terrain.

$1,999 at Aventon

Looking for the right bike for your off-roading adventures? Consider the Aventure.2 Ebike—it was voted the best fat tire electric bike by Electric Bike Report, and is made for off-roading and built to handle all terrains, including sand, rock and snow. It has 4-inch tires, a suspension fork and a powerful 750W motor, allowing it to reach an impressive top speed of 28 mph and a range of up to 68 miles.

The bike's front suspension has a front suspension fork with up to 80mm of travel that provides comfort on some of the toughest terrains. It also has pre-installed fenders for the utmost protection on rocky roads, and there's a convenient rear rack with storage for any off-roading essentials.

4. Best for carrying loads: Abound Ebike

Aventon Abound

Carry up to 143 pounds on the go with a cargo e-bike built for heavier loads.

$,1999 at Aventon

A cargo e-bike, like the Abound Ebike, is ideal for those needing to carry heavy loads while on the road. It has a sturdy bike rack that can hold up to 143 pounds, which is great for anyone lugging around their kids, completing food deliveries or traveling with a wide range of essentials. It also comes with a much-needed zip-up storage bag to keep your essentials secure.

The Abound Ebike has a dropper seatpost that provides top-notch comfort and makes adjusting your riding position a breeze, plus a handy footboard so passengers can rest their legs and ride comfortably. There's a 750W motor and high-capacity integrated battery that's meant to withstand larger loads.

5. Best for cruising: Pace 500.3 Step-Through Ebike

Aventon Pace 500.3 Step-Through

Cruise with ease in this powerful bike that lets you control your pace.

$,1799 at Aventon

If you're in need of a cruiser e-bike, you'll love the Pace 500.3 Step-Through Ebike. It has four pedal assist levels that let you set your pace and control the way you cruise. It has a powerful 500W motor with a top speed of 28 mph and a range of up to 60 miles. The bike has a comfortable cushioned saddle, contoured handlebars and an upright riding position that are made for cruising.

Its adjustable stem lets you customize your handlebar height to get the perfect riding angle and its puncture-resistant tires add another layer of protection. The Pace 500.3 Step-Through Ebike also has nifty reflective sidewalls for added visibility in low-light conditions.

