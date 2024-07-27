Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada

A storm half a world away could affect your weather here in Canada by the end of next week.

Typhoon Gaemi brought damaging winds and flooding rains to Taiwan and the Philippines this week when the powerful storm slammed into the region. The typhoon quickly lost steam as it rolled into mainland China by the end of the week—but its effects won’t stop there.

The remnants of the erstwhile typhoon will race into the northern latitudes this weekend, upending the upper-level pattern in a way that’ll likely bring warmer temperatures to parts of Canada in time for the beginning of August.

Typhon Gaemi Satellite

Typhoons can affect Canadian weather

Typhoons that recurve out of the western Pacific Ocean often race toward the Arctic Circle and disrupt the jet stream. These interruptions can have ripple effects that carry for thousands of kilometres downwind.

Typhoon Gaemi’s remnants will amplify the jet stream, featuring stronger ridges and deeper troughs that’ll eventually influence patterns over Canada by the end of next week.

Typhoon Upper Level Pattern

This pattern will strengthen a ridge of high pressure expected to build over the eastern half of Canada by the first week of August.

We’ll likely see above-seasonal temperatures to portions of Ontario and Quebec as a result of this ridge. A stretch of daytime highs in the 30s is likely for the duration of the warm-up.

Early August Temp Pattern

Extremes beget extremes. While folks across Eastern Canada sweat through warmer temperatures to begin the month, it’s likely that we’ll see a pattern develop over Western Canada that could bring desperately needed rainfall chances to the region. Any rainfall is welcome as wildfires rage throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

Make sure to check back next week for The Weather Network’s exclusive monthly outlook on Thursday, August 1.

Header image courtesy of RAMMB/CIRA/Himawari-9

