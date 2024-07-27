Typhoon set to bring a warm start to August for parts of Canada

Forecast Centre
·2 min read

A storm half a world away could affect your weather here in Canada by the end of next week.

Typhoon Gaemi brought damaging winds and flooding rains to Taiwan and the Philippines this week when the powerful storm slammed into the region. The typhoon quickly lost steam as it rolled into mainland China by the end of the week—but its effects won’t stop there.

The remnants of the erstwhile typhoon will race into the northern latitudes this weekend, upending the upper-level pattern in a way that’ll likely bring warmer temperatures to parts of Canada in time for the beginning of August.

Typhon Gaemi Satellite
Typhon Gaemi Satellite

MUST SEE: Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila

Typhoons can affect Canadian weather

Typhoons that recurve out of the western Pacific Ocean often race toward the Arctic Circle and disrupt the jet stream. These interruptions can have ripple effects that carry for thousands of kilometres downwind.

Typhoon Gaemi’s remnants will amplify the jet stream, featuring stronger ridges and deeper troughs that’ll eventually influence patterns over Canada by the end of next week.

Typhoon Upper Level Pattern
Typhoon Upper Level Pattern

This pattern will strengthen a ridge of high pressure expected to build over the eastern half of Canada by the first week of August.

We’ll likely see above-seasonal temperatures to portions of Ontario and Quebec as a result of this ridge. A stretch of daytime highs in the 30s is likely for the duration of the warm-up.

DON’T MISS: One-third of structures in Jasper damaged by massive wildfire

Early August Temp Pattern
Early August Temp Pattern

Extremes beget extremes. While folks across Eastern Canada sweat through warmer temperatures to begin the month, it’s likely that we’ll see a pattern develop over Western Canada that could bring desperately needed rainfall chances to the region. Any rainfall is welcome as wildfires rage throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

Make sure to check back next week for The Weather Network’s exclusive monthly outlook on Thursday, August 1.

Header image courtesy of RAMMB/CIRA/Himawari-9

WATCH: Barges slam into bridge after Typhoon Gaemi wreaks havoc in the Philippines

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Wildfire that roared into Jasper was a wall of fast-moving flame, says fire official

    One of two wildfires threatening the historic resort town raged into Jasper Wednesday, consuming homes and businesses in a wall of flame. The wildfire, whipped into a firestorm by intense winds, burned with such intensity and speed, it sent plumes of ash and flames shooting hundreds of feet into the air. James Eastham, a Parks Canada wildfire information officer, said firefighters were faced with a wall of flame that proved impossible to contain. "Fire behaviour was intense," Eastham said in an

  • 'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town

    The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.

  • Terrifying NASA Video Shows America Spewing CO2 Into Atmosphere

    Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]

  • Jasper wildfire: Firefighters face dangerous escalation

    With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.

  • How roads are reshaping and scarring our planet, and even changing animals’ DNA

    ‘Road ecology’ is the focus of Crossings, a powerful new book by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb.

  • Man punches grizzly in face during bear attack in northern B.C.

    A B.C. cyclist is recovering after a run-in with a grizzly and two cubs that ended with the bear getting punched in the face. According to conservation officer Matthew Corbett, a man was riding his bike along a forested trail next to Anderson Flats Provincial Park in northwest B.C. when he surprised a female grizzly and her two cubs in a clearing. "The bear just immediately charged him, knocked him down," Corbett said. But the man put his bike between himself and the bear, which prevented him fr

  • MS Coast watches the tropics as Saharan dust clears, door opens for hurricane activity

    The Saharan dust that tamped down tropical disturbances is settling. What could happen in August?

  • A tanker plane crash has killed a firefighting pilot in Oregon as Western wildfires spread

    Communities in the U.S. West and Canada were under siege from raging wildfires on Friday, as a fast-moving blaze sparked by lightning sent people fleeing on fire-ringed roads in rural Idaho and a human-caused inferno forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern California.

  • How decline of Indian vultures led to 500,000 human deaths

    A new study links the vulture decline in India to deadly bacteria spread, causing about 500,000 deaths.

  • Wood pellets boom in the U.S. raises health and environmental concerns

    Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)

  • Wood pellets production boomed to feed EU demand. It's come at a cost for Black people in the South

    GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.

  • Scientists found a groundbreaking new reason to plant more trees

    Microbes living in tree bark are absorbing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere on a massive scale, a study found.

  • Alberta premier holds back tears as wildfire rages

    STORY: DANIELLE SMITH: “To those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper... The magic is not lost and it never will be.” Alberta premier Danielle Smith choked back tears at a news conference Thursday as she described the impact of a raging wildfire that has devastated the western Canadian tourist town of Jasper."We're seeing potentially 30 to 50% structural damage… We don't know particularly which structures have been damaged and which ones have been destroyed. But that's going to be a significant rebuild and significant displacement for a long period of time."Jasper is in the middle of mountainous Jasper National Park, in the province of Alberta. The town and the park, which draw more than 2 million tourists a year, were evacuated on Monday, when officials estimated there were up to 10,000 people in the town and an additional 15,000 visitors in the park.One major concern for responders is if the fire damages the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which carries hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil from Edmonton to Vancouver.Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker: "There are 176 wildfires burning in the forest protection area of Alberta, 54 of those are out of control, 50 are being held and 69 are under control...”According to Parks Canada, the Jasper fire was caused by a lightning strike on Monday afternoon and fueled by strong winds.Environment Canada is forecasting rain for Thursday, which might help firefighters.The Jasper fire could be one of the most damaging in Alberta since a 2016 blaze that hit the oil town of Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of all 90,000 residents and destroying 10% of all structures in the city.

  • Tropical Storm Bud forms in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico

    MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico.

  • Last week's CrowdStrike outage was bad. The sun has something worse planned.

    In what some have dubbed an "internet apocalypse," activity originating on the sun's surface could cause a massive communications outage on Earth.

  • Massive Park fire sparked by man pushing burning car into a gully, officials say

    A wildfire burning northeast of Chico has swelled to more than 164,000 acres, sending thousands of residents fleeing in the night.

  • Man Suffers Third-Degree Burns to Feet After Losing Flip-Flops in Death Valley

    Officials said the temperature at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes was approximately 123°F around the time the man was rescued

  • Storm opportunity arises again on the Prairies with heat moving east

    Alberta contends with another day of thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat

  • Wildfires rage across parts of US and Canada - as one town ravaged by 'wall of fire' forcing thousands to evacuate

    Wildfires have spread across parts of Canada and the US, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. In the Canadian Rockies town of Jasper in Alberta, officials warned of a "wall of fire" as flames reached 100m (328ft) high and spread three miles (5km) in less than 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in California, a man was arrested on suspicion of starting a wildfire near Chico after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully.

  • Heavy rain, storms slice through Atlantic Canada Thursday

    A cold front slicing through Atlantic Canada will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the Maritime provinces on Thursday, before setting its sights on Newfoundland Friday