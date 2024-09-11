Typhoon Yagi death toll soars to 143 as whole village swallowed by landslide in Vietnam

Thousands of residents in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi were evacuated on Wednesday as floodwaters from the swollen Red River inundated streets, days after Typhoon Yagi struck the north of the country, causing widespread devastation.

Floods and landslides triggered by the powerful typhoon, which made landfall on Saturday, claimed at least 143 lives so far, with 69 still missing.

The torrent of water gushing down a mountainside in Lao Cai province on Tuesday buried the Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris, Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said. Only about a dozen people are known so far to have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others.

Yagi, the strongest typhoon to hit Asia this year, unleashed torrential rain and strong winds across northern Vietnam, including Hanoi.

The storm caused a bridge collapse on Monday and severe flooding across the Red River Delta, the region’s largest river system.

"This is the worst flood I have seen in 30 years," said Tran Le Quyen, a 42-year-old Hanoi resident.

"It was dry yesterday morning. Now the entire street is flooded. We couldn’t sleep last night."

People watch the flooded Red river next to iconic Long Bien bridge, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Even after four days, the rainfall continued in Hanoi and as floodwaters continued to rise thousands of residents in low-lying areas were forced to leave their homes.

Some schools in Hanoi have closed for the rest of the week amid safety concerns. The floods have severely impacted communities, particularly those living near the Red River.

"My home is now part of the river," said Nguyen Van Hung, 56, who lives near the riverbank.

Floods and landslides in other provinces have compounded the disaster’s toll. On Saturday when Yagi made landfall, it killed nine people. But landslides, floods and related incidents have since killed over a hundred people.

Factories and warehouses in northern Vietnam’s industrial hubs were also damaged, disrupting operations. With many multinational companies relying on these facilities, the impact could ripple through global supply chains.

Charity organisations have mobilised to assist affected residents.

Flood triggered by Typhoon Yagi submerges houses in Phu Tho province, Vietnam (Ta Van Toan/VNA via AP)

"People were moving frantically," said Carlota Torres Lliro, press officer for the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, which evacuated its office after receiving flood warnings.

She expressed concern for "dozens of kids and families who live in slum areas and makeshift houses by the river."

Before lashing Vietnam, Yagi churned through southwest China and Philippines, where it killed at least 24 people and left the streets inundated for days.

Yagi was the most powerful storm of the year, which reached the strength of a Category 5 hurricane before making landfall in China.

Additional reporting by agencies.