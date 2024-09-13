Typhoon Yagi devastates parts of Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar as photos show communities underwater

Residents are helped through flood waters by military personnel in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region on Friday following heavy rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. (Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images)

Typhoon Yagi swept across southeast Asia this week, with heavy rain triggering landslides and flash floods that have left hundreds of people dead.

In Vietnam, the death toll climbed to more than 230 Friday, with nearly 800 others injured and with over 100 people missing, according to Vietnam’s emergency management agency.

Many of the missing were reported in the province of Lao Cai, where a flash flood swept away the entire hamlet of Lang Nu.

A drone view of a flooded village in Chiang Rai in the northern province of Thailand on Friday. (Anupong Intawong/Reuters)

In the capital of Hanoi, floodwaters from the swollen Red River “were beginning to recede,” the Associated Press reported. “But many neighborhoods remained inundated and farther north experts were predicting it could still be days before any relief is in sight.”

Yagi made landfall in Vietnam Saturday, triggering flooding and landslides in northern Thailand, Laos and northeastern Myanmar.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the storm show residents wading through chest-deep floodwaters, with rescue workers using buckets to tow children and others bringing their pets and livestock to safety.

Others showed rescue workers using jet skis to search for victims.

A boy sits in a floating basket as people wade through a flooded street following the impact of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 11, 2024. (Khanh Vu/Reuters)

A man paddles a boat in the flood in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in An Lac village, Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Hau Dinh/AP)

Two men guide cattle through high flowing flood waters in Sin Thay village in Pyinmana, in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region, on September 13, 2024, following heavy rains in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. (Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial photo taken on September 12, 2024 shows flood waters surrounding houses in the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai. Thai authorities said at least four people were killed in the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and the army had been deployed to help around 9,000 families hit by floods. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

Jasper Miranda, 26, wades through floodwaters with his pet ducks that he saved from their flooded house during Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng in Apalit, Pampanga, Philippines, September 5, 2024. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

This aerial view shows flooded farms and fields in Hanoi on September 12, 2024. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images)

A rescue worker uses jet skis to search for victims in flooded areas in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Sarot Meksophawannakul/AP)

A woman carrying her dog wades in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Sept.12, 2024. (Hau Dinh/AP)

People look on a submerged dragon structure in a playground, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Huy Han/AP)

Residents walk through flood waters in Pyinmana in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region on September 13, 2024. (Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images)

A Buddhist monk wades through flood waters as another sits on a broken roof in front of a monastery in Sin Thay village in Pyinmana, in Myanmar's Naypyidaw region, on September 13, 2024. (Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images)

A drone view shows a flooded area following the impact of Typhoon Yagi, in Chiang Rai in the northern province of Thailand, September 13, 2024. (Anupong Intawong/Reuters)

A man wades in flood carrying brooms to clean up houses as flood starts to recede in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi in An Lac village, Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Hau Dinh/AP)

People wade in a flooded street in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2024. (Hau Dinh/AP)

A child looks out from their flooded home amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng in Macabebe, Pampanga, Philippines, September 5, 2024. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

