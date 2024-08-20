The typical adult spends 23 days a year making decisions

The typical adult spends the equivalent of 23 days a year making decisions – struggling to choose what to have for dinner, what to watch on TV and what to wear. Research of 2,000 adults found the average day sees them make 16 different choices. This leads to an average of one hour and 32 minutes spent deliberating each day, despite 48 per cent admitting the task makes them bored. While 58 per cent admitted they experience ‘decision paralysis’ as they labour over the smallest of things. It also emerged that when it comes to deciding on big debates, Brits have been unable to make a decision on whether the evening meal is called dinner or tea (14 per cent), or if milk goes in tea before or after the water (13 per cent). The study was commissioned by OREO, which has teamed up with former Premier League referee and Gladiators adjudicator, Mark Clattenburg, to launch the Trust the Twist service, he said: “I’m known for making decisions in high pressure tournaments, but everyday choices can often feel intense too."