Tyra Banks Had Her First Drink Of Alcohol At 50 ... And It Was 'Nasty'

One and done!

Tyra Banks just told People what she thought about having her first drink of alcohol at 50 years old.

The supermodel talked about her big birthday in an interview out Wednesday, sharing, “I could not wait to be 50.”

“I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self,” she told People. “I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50!’”

For the celebration, some of Banks most beloved people met her in Australia, where she has been living with boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin.

“My mom and my best friend surprised me there, and it was so magical,” the “America’s Next Top Model” judge said. “We took a seaplane, had a meal in the middle of nowhere.”

“I even had an alcoholic drink for the first time!” she added.

Tyra Banks attends a Nov. 16 gala fundraiser for leukemia research at Villa Erba in Cernobbio, Italy. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for ABA

The star told People she won’t be revisiting alcohol any time soon, however.

“It wasn’t worth it,” she explained. “I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”

The “Life Size” actor once wrote about her relationship with drinking in an email to fans, quoted by Forbes in 2011.

“I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality,” she wrote. “I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

