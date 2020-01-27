Tyra Banks praises Gabrielle Union for speaking her truth about ‘America’s Got Talent’

Former “America’s Got Talent” host Tyra Banks was on the talent competition show for two years. Banks says she wasn’t really “immersed in the culture” of the show but loved that Gabrielle Union was vulnerable about her experience as a judge.

Banks was a host from 2017 to 2018, while Union joined “AGT” in 2019. “I thought it was beautiful that she wasn’t speaking in anger,” Banks said. “She’s speaking in pain.” Union reportedly left the NBC show after expressing concern over "offensive" incidents that took place on the set. “I thought she was so beautiful the way she handled that,” Banks said.

