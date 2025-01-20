Tyra Banks reveals she lost her LA home in wildfires: 'It's tough'

Tyra Banks has revealed that her Los Angeles home was destroyed in the deadly California wildfires.

The “America's Next Top Model” star appeared on the Australian morning show “Sunrise” on Monday, where she opened up about the devastation.

Banks was discussing the expansion of her ice-cream business Smize & Dream as she prepares to open a shop in Sydney, but the conversation quickly turned to the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I haven’t really talked about it but, yeah, I have," Banks said. “I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me, I feel that there's a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven't really talked about it. But I can't sit here and not tell the truth, that, yeah, we lost our house."

Banks, 51, is among many celebrities who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires, including Heidi Montag, Mel Gibson, Joshua Jackson, Paris Hilton and more.

The model and TV personality shared that she and boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin were at a friend’s house in Australia when they discovered the loss.

“We were celebrating and just having fun. I just kept checking my phone, not for my house, but just for friends and family, making sure they were evacuating and everything,” she said.

After the couple discovered that their home was destroyed in the fire, Banks says she “pulled it together” and didn’t say anything to her friends.

“I just stayed in that moment, and then we went home and cried and we had our moment,” she said.

While she lost some mementos, her most sentimental items are kept in her Australia and New York homes.

“So I didn’t lose that, thank goodness,” she said. “But, yeah, it’s tough.”

