Tyreek Hill arrest

- FTW Outdoors
5 realistic options for the Packers at quarterback with Jordan Love injured
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in a very difficult spot with quarterback Jordan Love's injury. While the team avoided the nuclear scenario of Love missing the rest of the season, his reported
- People
What Happened to Johnny Manziel? All About His Ups and Downs Since Leaving the NFL – and What He's Doing Now
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
New Bruins Forward Had Immediate Realization After Trade
This new Boston Bruins forward noticed something immediately after being traded to the Original Six club.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Interested in Ex-Maple Leafs Defender
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Has Former Ottawa Senator Mike Hoffman Played His Last NHL Game?
In just five years, the 34-year-old winger went from being a 70-point NHL scorer to not being able to find a contract.
- Associated Press
Canada beats United States in U.S. for first time since 1957, winning friendly 2-1
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
- USA TODAY Sports
How much did Notre Dame pay Northern Illinois? What Irish owe Huskies for 16-14 upset
Here's how much Notre Dame owes Northern Illinois after the Huskies' 16-14 upset win in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season:
- FTW Outdoors
8 photos of Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle as the tennis star is on the rise
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Insider Shares Big McDavid Contract Update
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB trade deadline revisited: Dodgers pulled off heist to get new bullpen ace
“I don’t want to even think about where we’d be" without trade deadline additions, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers' Have Big Steal On Their Blueline
This Edmonton Oilers defender is one of the best defenders in the league for what he gets paid.
- The Canadian Press
Frances Tiafoe ended up losing after he thought he was about to beat Taylor Fritz at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
- Miami Herald
‘I do not want to go to Brazil.’ Miami Dolphins might have dodged a bullet by not going to Brazil
There have been issues around safety, air pollution and team reporters’ inability to tweet due to Brazil’s ban of X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
- CNN
Magnus Carlsen beats Hans Niemann in first match since infamous cheating scandal
Magnus Carlsen beat Hans Niemann in the pair’s first match against one another since their infamous cheating scandal which made headlines in 2022.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Sign Veteran Forward to AHL Deal
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Why Isn't Oliver Kapanen On the Rookie Camp Roster?
Finnish prospect Oliver Kapanen signed his entry-level contract in June but is not on the rookie camp roster, why?
- The Canadian Press
Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win the US Open for her third Grand Slam title
NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka left the U.S. Open in tears 12 months ago as the runner-up. She exited in the semifinals each of the two years before that, other losses that were difficult to digest. On Saturday, Sabalenka was in a joking mood after winning her first championship at Flushing Meadows and the third Grand Slam title of her career.
- EPL Index
£82m Manchester United Star Told to Leave After ‘Shambles’ Move
Manchester United’s Antony: A Tale of Misfired Investments and Punditry OpinionsManchester United’s recent seasons have been marked by high expectations and significant investments, with Antony st...
- Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs lucked into this huge play vs. the Ravens. (No, not the last one)
The last play of the Chiefs-Ravens game will be remembered. But this pass had the same effect on win probability. And it was luck.
- CNN
This tennis player was supposed to be at her wedding. But winning the US Open women’s doubles title changed her plans
Lyudmyla Kichenok’s time in New York for the US Open was supposed to be filled with tennis and capped off by her marriage to her partner, Stas Kumarsky, on the Wednesday of the second week of the grand slam.