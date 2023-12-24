Tyreek Hill is back. Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ game vs. Cowboys

After a one-game absence because of an ankle injury, Tyreek Hill is back.

The Dolphins wide receiver, who was listed as questionable to play, is active for the team’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, right tackle Austin Jackson and Elijah Campbell, who were also listed as questionable, are also active.

Howard returns to the lineup after missing Miami’s Week 15 win against the New York Jets because of a hip injury.

Starting safety Jevon Holland is inactive and will miss his fourth straight game because of sprained MCLs in both knees.

Brandon Jones is expected to start in place of Holland alongside DeShon Elliott, who is also back in the lineup after missing the team’s game against the Jets because of a concussion.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie cornerback Cam Smith are also inactive because of hamstring injuries.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was elevated from the practice squad, is active and will make his season debut, providing pass rush depth.

The Dolphins also made the following players inactive: right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), wide receiver River Cracraft, tight end Tyler Kroft and quarterback Skylar Thompson (emergency QB).

The Cowboys will be without a pair of starters, as offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle) are inactive.

But a pair of starters, guard Zach Martin and safety Malik Hooker, are active after being listed as questionable.

Former Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was traded to Dallas in August, is inactive. The Cowboys also made the following players inactive: cornerback Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Jalen Brooks and quarterback Trey Lance (emergency QB).