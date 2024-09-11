Tyreek Hill calls for firing of police officer involved in Sunday's incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has called for one of the police officers involved in Sunday's detainment to be fired.

In a statement released on Tuesday night by Hill's attorney, Julius Collins, Hill called for the immediate termination of the officer – Danny Torres – who has been placed on administrative duties while an investigation continues in regard to Sunday's incident before the Dolphins' Week 1 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless," the statement read. "We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately.

"The events that occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2024, are just a reminder of the realities of the many injustices that people of black and minority communities face at the hands of law enforcement. While we are in no way accusing the officer of being racist, we are accusing the customs and practices of law enforcement from a historical standpoint of being discriminatory and oppressive to black and minority communities."

Hill was pulled over on his way to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. Sunday's confrontation, as recorded on an officer's body camera that was released by police on Monday, showed Hill, 30, being forcibly removed from his car, forced to the ground and handcuffed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also has released the two citations issued to Hill: one for careless driving, citing "high rate of speed visual estimation 60 mph." Hill was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.

Contributing: Safid Deen, Steve Gardner, Tom Schad

