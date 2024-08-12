Tyreek Hill criticizes Noah Lyles, says he would beat Olympian in a race

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest men in the NFL. He thinks he can outrun the fastest man in the world.

Team USA's Noah Lyles won the 100 meters final at the Paris Olympics in a photo finish with a time of 9.79 seconds, just 0.21 seconds away from Usain Bolt’s world record. However, Hill is the latest athlete to take a jab at the Olympic champion following his controversial comments about American sports leagues.

"I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being "World Champs"... 👀🔊



"Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track... I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)." @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024

Lyles, who has committed himself to growing the audience for track and field, has criticized North American professional sports leagues in the past for referring to their winners as world champions.

"You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head," Lyles said during the 2023 Track and Field World Championships in Budapest. "World champion of what? The United States?”

Hill did not hold back his criticism when asked on the show to respond to Lyles' remarks.

"For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport … Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track," Hill said.

Hill added that "Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him" and accused the track star of pretending he was sick after he finished third in the 200 meters.

Lyles failed to reach his goal of earning the double sprinting crown at the Paris Olympics, earning a bronze medal in the 200 meters before collapsing on the track and requiring wheelchair assistance. The track star later revealed he raced the 200 meters after testing positive for COVID-19.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill says he would beat Noah Lyles in a race