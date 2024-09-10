Tyreek Hill detained bodycam

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Ex-Sabres Defender Discussing Extension With Maple Leafs
This former Buffalo Sabres defenseman is reportedly starting extension talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk Details His Departure From The Bruins And Decision To Sign With The Canucks
After spending the first seven seasons with the Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks this offseason.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers' Have Big Steal On Their Blueline
This Edmonton Oilers defender is one of the best defenders in the league for what he gets paid.
- FTW Outdoors
Fans loved Caitlin Clark's classy response to news of Angel Reese's season-ending injury
Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese had been well into a historic rookie season, but on Saturday, she learned that her rookie year would be coming to an early end. Reese took to Twitter to announce the news -- her wrist injury woul
- The Canadian Press
Tyreek Hill is detained by police before Dolphins game. Officer is subsequently placed on leave
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team's stadium after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving Sunday morning before the Dolphins' first game of the season, an incident that left the star wide receiver baffled and resulted in a police officer being placed on administrative leave.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Sidney Crosby Still Remains A Rangers 'Maybe'
The Maven believes that if Sidney Crosby does not sign a contract extension with the Penguins soon, there could be trouble brewing in Pittsburgh.
- HuffPost
NFL Player Leaves Trump's Rule Complaint In The Dust With Massive On-Field Move
The former president sounded off about the new kickoff rule on his Truth Social platform.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 2
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Has Surprisingly Special Start
The 2012 first overall selection is having a fantastic start to the 2024-25 season.
- Yahoo Sports
Time to bench Deshaun, Patriots shock the world: Week 1 instant reactions | Inside Coverage
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces once again to react to a marvelous first week of NFL action.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Said No to the State of Hockey
Patrik Laine landed with the Montreal Canadiens after refusing to head to Minnesota.
- The Canadian Press
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final
Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.
- FTW Outdoors
Lip readers think Derek Carr told Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to cut down his trash talk with a brutal roast
Of the many uninspiring performances in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers' horrific display against the New Orleans Saints takes the cake. In a 47-10 beatdown on the road, the Panthers weren't in the game from the j
- FTW Outdoors
Titans coach Brian Callahan brutally threw Will Levis under the bus for his erratic implosion vs. the Bears
All the Tennessee Titans had to do was control the ball and not make any mistakes. If that had happened, they probably would've left Chicago with a Week 1 win, officially starting the Brian Callahan era off on the right foot. Instead, with the Titans on the verge of…
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Head Coach Gets Massive Compliment
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper got a major compliment.
- USA TODAY Sports
Browns' pressing Deshaun Watson problem is only growing more glaring
The Cleveland Browns were counting on Deshaun Watson to put them over the top, but the highly-paid QB is instead dragging them down.
- FTW Outdoors
CBS’s NFL studio show had a classy message for former colleagues Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms
In the hard-nosed world of NFL media, there's a lot more churn and turnover than you think. This sentiment even applies to the established former professionals who actually played the game at its highest level. In advance of the 2024 NFL season, CBS restructured its…
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys sign quarterback Dak Prescott to richest contract in NFL history
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with star quarterback Dak Prescott that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. How much is his contract worth?
- USA TODAY Sports
Chargers vs. Raiders reaction: Jim Harbaugh's debut includes player fight
Chargers provide Jim Harbaugh with win in NFL return but game concludes with a brawl.
- The Canadian Press
Gaudreau brothers to be honored by family, friends and their grieving hockey teammates at funeral
MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are among the mourners scheduled to attend the funeral service for John and Matthew Gaudreau, the siblings who died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.