Tyreek Hill detainment: What we know, what we don't about incident with police

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he is not sure why police officers forced him out of his vehicle and subsequently detained him in a wild sequence before Sunday’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was a sequence that left him wondering, “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?”

“I have no idea, for real. No idea. No idea, man. It’s crazy. No idea,” Hill said Sunday when asked why he was placed in handcuffs.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way. Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. So, like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man.”

Hill was released shortly after being detained, and helped the Dolphins win 20-17.

Here’s what we know, and what we don’t yet know about the Hill detainment:

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Hill, the Dolphins’ star receiver, was pulled over before Sunday’s game. Shortly after, he was handcuffed and detained by police just outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, about three hours before the Dolphins’ 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Why did Tyreek Hill get pulled over?

Hill said postgame he was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving.

Miami-Dade Police’s pubic records say “Hill was not charged, he was issued traffic citations.”

How fast was Tyreek Hill going before being detained?

It’s unclear how fast Hill was driving.

What car was Tyreek Hill driving?

Hill appeared to be driving a McLaren 720S sports car.

Did police know they were detaining NFL player Tyreek Hill?

Hill said he did not try to name drop, or reveal he was a Dolphins player to police during the sequence.

“I wasn’t raised like that to name drop or flash. If you say I did something, write me a ticket. I’m a normal person, too,” Hill said. “If you say I did something, write me a ticket, do whatever you got to do. But I’m saying don’t be disrespectful.”

Who is police officer involved in Tyreek Hill’s detainment?

It’s unclear who the Miami-Dade police officer that initiated Hill’s detainment was.

Did the police officer in Tyreek Hill detainment receive any punishment?

An officer was placed on administrative duties, Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie Daniels announced Sunday afternoon.

Is there body-camera footage from Tyreek Hill detainment?

USA TODAY has submitted a public records request for body-camera footage from the Hill incident.

Daniels told the Miami Herald body-cam footage led to the officer’s discipline.

“I’ve seen some of it,” Daniels said of the footage. “That is why one of the officers is placed on administrative duties.”

Was excessive force used by police on Tyreek Hill?

A viral video showed an officer had his knee in Hill’s back while trying to apply handcuffs. Another video showed an officer leave his motorbike, raise his leg and attempt to pull Hill down on the sidewalk curb.

Hill’s teammate, Calais Campbell, said he felt like “excessive force” was used by police, which led to him joining the scene to defuse the situation.

“They were trying to yank him down to the ground. I saw them kick him, pull him down, put on the cuffs. The shoulders look like they were messed up. They got him down. One officer pushed on his head. It was completely unnecessary,” Campbell said during an interview on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday.

Why was Calias Campbell handcuffed by police?

Campbell, a winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, was also handcuffed by Miami-Dade police when he tried to defuse the situation.

Campbell said the officer told him if he didn’t move his car, it would be towed because it was blocking traffic. When Campbell responded he would not leave the scene, Campbell said the officer told him “That’s it. You’re under arrest.” Campbell was then placed in handcuffs.

Were there any other Dolphins players at the Tyreek Hill detainment scene?

Campbell said he heard Hill tell teammates "don't leave me, don't leave me" while he was being detained.

Along with Campbell, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were on the scene along with Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus and Dolphins director of team security Drew Brooks.

New video of Tyreek Hill detainment Sunday morning obtained by TMZ shows Odell Beckham Jr. was among those showing up to offer support.

How did Tyreek Hill perform after being detained?

Hill was released and played for the Dolphins, catching seven passes for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown catch during the 20-17 win.

Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration after being detained

Hill celebrated his touchdown by placing both of his hands behind his back, to mimic being handcuffed. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle placed Hill’s hands together, and both players walked off toward the sideline to continue celebrating.

“It was a planned celebration,” Hill said. “Obviously, we had something else. Then this all happened this morning.”

Will Tyreek Hill press charges against Miami-Dade Police Department?

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, told the Miami Herald Hill’s legal team “will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf.”

“What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable,” Rosenhaus said to the Miami Herald. “Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved.”

Tyreek Hill says he wants to partner with Miami-Dade police after detainment

Hill said: “I want to be a cop one day. I’ve got a state trooper hat and all of that, so I have a lot of respect for cops, man. Everybody has bad apples in every situation.

“I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on both ends, on my end and also Miami-Dade. So that way, we continue together and do something positive for the community. That’s what it’s all about. You guys are here to protect us as individuals. I have a platform, and I want to be able to team up with you guys.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill detainment: What we know about police incident in Miami