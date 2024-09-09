Tyreek Hill’s lawyers mull legal action after Dolphins star handcuffed by cops: agent

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s team is considering taking legal action after the NFL star was handcuffed Sunday morning on his way to the team’s season-opening game against Jacksonville.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on Sunday night told the Miami Herald that the 30-year-old Georgia native’s legal team “will be pursuing this matter on Tyreek’s behalf.”

“What happened today to Tyreek at the stadium is completely unacceptable,” Rosenhaus said. “Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved.”

Video and photos posted to social media revealed a Miami-Dade officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs. The incident occurred just outside Hard Rock Stadium, though the precise distance is unclear.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating how the traffic stop escalated between officers and the NFL’s leading wideout. One of the four officers involved was placed on administrative duty.

READ MORE: Officers investigated after Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill detained before season opener

After the game, Hill told reporters he had “no idea” why he was placed in handcuffs and said he “wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way.”

READ MORE: Dolphins’ Hill, Campbell react to being handcuffed: ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’

“...I don’t want to bring race into it. But sometimes it’s kind of iffy when you do,” Hill said. “What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have did....”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available