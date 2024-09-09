Tyreek Hill Speaks Out After His Detainment as the Officer Involved Is Placed on Leave

"If you said I did something, write me a ticket and do whatever you have to do. But don’t be disrespectful," Hill said

Don Juan Moore/Getty Tyreek Hill

NFL star Tyreek Hill spoke out against police who detained and handcuffed him hours before he was set to play in the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Following the incident, which saw Hill getting pulled to the ground for what Miami-Dade Police said was a traffic violation, the wide receiver said he was still unclear why he was detained.

"They said I was speeding, reckless driving or whatever," Hill said per USA Today after the game, in which he was able to compete.

"I wasn’t raised like that to name drop. If you said I did something, write me a ticket and do whatever you have to do. But don’t be disrespectful," he added, before admitting he was surprised by how things unfolded.

"It happened so fast, it caught me off guard," he said.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Tyreek Hill

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Mimics Being Handcuffed After Touchdown Catch, Agent 'Very Troubled' by Pre-Game Traffic Stop

As for the officer involved in detaining and handcuffing Hill, the Miami-Dade Police Department said an official internal affairs investigation has been launched into the incident, and that the officer was on leave from field duty and placed on administrative duties, per a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After getting word of the officer being placed on leave, Hill responded, saying "That should tell you everything you need to know.”

Hill added that he had plans to become a police officer if he hadn't made it to the NFL.

"I do want to use this platform to say, what if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Worst case scenario. It’s crazy. I want to be a cop one day. I have a state trooper hat and I have a lot of respect for cops,"

"Obviously, everybody has bad apples in every situation. I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make this a positive on both ends, on my end and Miami-Dade, so we can do something positive for the community," Hill said.

Megan Briggs/Getty Tyreek Hill

Footage of the alleged roadside detainment was documented by multiple passersby, and showed the Dolphins wide receiver lying face-down on the ground while handcuffed near his vehicle as four police officers surround him.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels said, "We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers."

Related: NFL Star Tyreek Hill Detained by Police, Handcuffed in Road Near Team's Stadium Hours Before Season Opener

"I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage," he added. "We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Hill went on to score a touchdown and pick up 130 yards on 7 receptions during the game, which the Dolphins won 20-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.