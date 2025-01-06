Tyreek Hill's future with Dolphins in doubt after loss to Jets
Dolphins players shared their thoughts on the future of Tyreek Hill following the star wide receiver's comments after Miami's loss to the New York Jets.
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is set. Who will win every game in the playoff's first round?
The Chicago Bears went into Week 18's matchup against the Packers with absolutely nothing to play for. After all, they're 4-12. The season is over. Might as well go wild with the special-teams calls. With the Packers punting in the first quarter, the Bears lined D.J. Moore out…
As "Black Monday" in the NFL spurs more coach firings from around the league, keep track of all the latest rumors and news with our live updates.
The Baltimore Ravens only had a couple of minutes left to go in the regular season, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce made the most of it. Pierce pulled off an outstanding move against the C
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots concluded a bitter season on a high note.
Bears receiver Keenan Allen revealed there are only three teams he'd be willing to sign with this offseason.
The 2024 season was undeniably a year to forget for Tyreek Hill. Battling a wrist injury and dealing with Tua Tagovailoa's early season absence, Hill had his worst statistical season since his rookie year. But still, you never want to see a star player quit on his…
Dallas Cowboys owner responded to questions on if quarterback’s contract incentives had any effect on Trey Lance earning the start on Sunday.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets gave their frustrated fans one more embarrassing moment before the season finale against the Miami Dolphins.
With the regular season in the books, our latest 2025 NFL mock draft has the Giants and Bears getting steals and QBs dominate the top of the order.
The Edmonton Oilers have called up a player.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s future as Cleveland’s quarterback is more uncertain.
The mentors trip for the Leafs started in February of the 2019-20 season.
The Bruins made the right call bringing in this forward.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in action for Week 18, but you'll notice that Andy Reid is sending out a new-look squad for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Star players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were listed as inactive for the game…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.
The end of the 2024 NFL season is here! With the conclusion of all the relevant games in Week 18, the top of the 2024 NFL Draft order is officially set. If you're a fan of a team that struggled this season, this is here to help you feel a bit better about…
In what will be the program's final year, Tiger Woods won the Player Impact Program and the $10 million prize that comes with first place.