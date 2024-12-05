Tyson Foods says it will close 809-employee facility in Emporia by mid-February

Tyson Foods on Monday announced to employees it would close its facility in Emporia, Kansas in February 2025.

The plant has more than 800 employees.

"After carefully considering our options and the impact of this difficult decision, Tyson Foods regrets to inform you it must permanently end all operations and permanently close its Emporia, Kansas facility," Ernesto Sanchez, vice president of operations, beef and pork, said in a letter to employees.

"We anticipate that the last day of operations at the Emporia plant will occur on or about February 14, 2025. On that date, the entire plant will permanently close, and your employment will be terminated. Because of the nature of our business, certain operations and positions may continue past the date above."

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods announced that it would be closing its Perry, Iowa, pork packaging plant. On Monday, employees of the Emporia, Kansas, plant learned it would be closing as well.

The letter said those employees needed past Feb. 14 would be notified separately by management.

A WARN notice from Kansasworks posted Monday said 809 employees at the Tyson plant in Emporia are affected. A WARN notice is required by federal law to provide workers with advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoff. The notice is intended to give workers and families transition time.

The 328,000-square-foot facility produces seasoned and marinated proteins and ground beef, according to the Tyson Foods website.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall disappointed by Tyson Foods' decision

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, released the following statement:

“The news of Tyson’s closing its plant in Emporia breaks my heart. This facility is one of the largest employers in the region, and its closure will leave hundreds unemployed. This is devastating news for these families and the community, especially at Christmas time.

"My office has been in contact with leaders from the City of Emporia and we are committed to doing everything possible to help these individuals find good jobs.”

Marshall said families with questions or who are impacted by the shutdown can call his Topeka office at 785-414-7501. He said an additional resource is the Emporia Workforce Center.

What the state's Commerce Department says about Tyson announcement

Kansas Commerce Department spokesperson Patrick Lowry issued the following statement:

"All divisions of the Kansas Department of Commerce are fully engaged in assisting the Emporia community and the Tyson workers as they work through this difficult time.

"The KANSASWORKS Rapid Response Team began making connections today to discuss re-employment opportunities, job fairs and other services to support the affected employees.

"Additionally, Commerce staff met with the Emporia Chamber of Commerce earlier today to discuss the situation and how we can assist the community. Our recruitment, in-state development and international teams are working to identify companies that might have interest in the facility.

"The Department of Commerce will continue to work with all of our partners to find resolution as soon as possible."

Emporia organizations react to announced closure of Tyson Foods plant

The City of Emporia, Lyon County, Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, Emporia Main Street, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia State University, United Way of the Flint Hills and KansasWorks issued the following statement about the announced closure of the Tyson Foods plant:"Our thoughts are with the employees and families affected by this transition. Tyson has been a valuable corporate partner over the years, and we are grateful for their contributions to our community. "Our collective priority is to support impacted workers. We are collaborating with local organizations, state agencies and workforce development partners to provide resources, job placement assistance and training opportunities. While we recognize the challenges this closure presents, Emporia’s economy remains stable and resilient.

"Community leaders will continue to work with key stakeholders at the local, state and federal level to promote economic growth in Emporia. By working closely with business leaders and stakeholders, we aim to attract and retain strong and diversified industry that will provide growth and prosperity for our residents.

"Emporia is a resilient community, and we are confident in our collective ability to navigate this transition. Our community is united and committed to building an even stronger future."

What Tyson Foods said to request for comment about closure

A spokesperson from Tyson Foods provided The Capital-Journal with the following statement:

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our beef and pork non-harvest processing facility in Emporia, Kansas to increase the efficiency of our operations. We understand the impact of this decision on our team members and the local community.

"Taking care of our team members is our top priority and we encourage them to apply for other open roles within the company.

"We are also working closely with state and local officials to provide additional resources to those who are impacted.

"The state of Kansas is important to Tyson Foods, with employment of more than 5,000 team members across our other Kansas facilities."

What leaders are saying about plans to close Emporia's Tyson Foods plant

"We're focused on those workers that are affected by the closing; we've engaged with the Kansas Department of Commerce and their Kansas Workforce group," said Kansas Rep. Mark Schreiber, R-Emporia. "And we'll keep meeting to meet whatever needs are out there."

Schreiber referenced previous layoffs in Emporia.

"It's difficult," he said, "but we feel for those workers that are possibly losing their jobs or having to move, and we'll just do what we can to help them get through this.

"I think, part of the character of Emporia that we pulled together in these times, the state you know, comes in with all their resources. Our city and county officials are on the same page. Our Chamber of Commerce is is right there in the middle and we're all we're all working together, which you have to do in these kind of situations."

Jason Alatidd and Keishera Lately contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tyson Foods will close its 809-employee facility in Emporia in 2025