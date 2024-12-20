Tyson Fury at career-heaviest weight for Oleksandr Usyk rematch as he skips final interview

Tyson Fury tipped the scales at a career-heavy weight as he faced off with Oleksandr Usyk for the final time before Saturday night’s showdown.

The Briton is bidding for revenge after he was beaten by Usyk in their undisputed clash earlier this year, in what was the first professional defeat of his career.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Fury came in at 281lbs, though he was still wearing a leather jacket, trousers and seemingly a number of layers, making it hard to know his true weight. He was only 262lbs for the first fight with Usyk.

The Ukrainian, meanwhile, weighed 226lbs, two-and-a-half pounds heavier than he was earlier this year. He also also fully-clothed on the scales, and wore a heavy chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fury opted against giving an interview after the weigh-in, as Usyk said he felt “nothing” after meeting his rival for one last time before they enter the ring.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, said: "Yeah he's heavier but I think the other guy is as well.

"You can analyse it anyway you like but tomorrow night you're going to find out who is the best. You know both of them will come to fight. We are going to see something extra, extra special.”

On Thursday, the two remarkably faced off for 12 minutes at the end of the press conference, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman among those to unsuccessfully try and break the eye contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually Fury was dragged away as he and Usyk exchanged increasingly animated words, in what was the only real drama following a largely uneventful press conference.

There was no repeat of that tension at the weigh-in, as Fury broke away from the face-off, conducted from a couple of feet apart, after just a few seconds and made his way off the stage.