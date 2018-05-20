Tyson Fury opponent for comeback revealed

Tyson Fury will face Albanian Sefer Seferi in his heavyweight comeback fight on 9 June.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion will return to action after two-and-a-half years following a lengthy wrangle over an alleged doping offence, which Fury denied he committed.

The 29 year old, unbeaten in his 25 professional fights, is out to prove he still has what it takes to challenge the likes of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder at the top of the division.

Seferi, 39, is a career cruiserweight, but has been significantly more active than Fury, fighting four times since Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

The Albanian has only ever won fought once at heavyweight, losing to Manuel Charr in September 2016 - the only defeat of his career.

Fury's boxing license was reinstated after he accepted a backdated two-year ban from UK Anti-Doping in December 2017.

He was charged with testing positive for a "prohibited substance" in June 2016, but said that was as a result of eating wild boar.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed the fight will place on 9 June at Manchester Arena.