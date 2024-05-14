Tyson Fury reacts after dad John Fury headbutts Oleksandr Usyk team member in fight week chaos

Tyson Fury downplayed a fracas that left his father John bleeding on a dramatic opening day of fight week on Monday.

The rival camps clashed, with Fury Sr head-butting a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s entourage, footage showing him with blood pouring from the wound.

It proved a feisty start to proceedings in Riyadh, but Fury, bidding to become the unified heavyweight world champion, was nonplussed.

He said: “I didn’t see anything. I was doing interviews, but I’m not here for all that. I’m here to get the job done.”

Fracas: John Fury was left bleeding after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s entourage in Riyadh (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

There has been no shortage of animosity between both parties, Fury recently claiming he could beat Usyk after 15 pints and saying the former cruiserweight was too lightweight to match him in the ring.

The ill feeling spilled over to the opening event of fight week and Fury Sr said: “They were disrespecting my son, the best-ever heavyweight to wear a pair of boxing gloves.

“Coming out with rubbish in my face, trying to be clever. I am a warrior. If you come in the space, you are going to get what is coming. If you are disrespectful, it is a bit of claret.”

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said that Fury Sr owed their camp an apology, saying: “It would be nice if we hear some apologies from John, because it was his behaviour.”