Tyson Fury set to take on underdog Otto Wallin

SHOWS: LAS VEGAS,NEVADA, UNITED STATES. SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 (TOP RANK-ACCESS ALL)

1. TYSON FURY ENTERS WORKOUT RING IN A MEXICAN WRESTLING MATCH

2. (SOUNDBITE)(English) TYSON FURY SAYING

"I feel good. I feel fit. I've trained really hard. I'm in great shape. Weight's perfect. I'm injury free. Feeling sharp and I'm feeling rejuvenated. I feel ready for a good fight."

3. OTTO WALLIN WORKING OUT

4. (SOUNDBITE)(English) OTTO WALLIN SAYING

Wallin: It's a dream come true for me to be here. I come from a small place in Sweden and now I'm here on the big stage. I've been dreaming about this and now I'm ready to put it all on the line."

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be back in action in Las Vegas on September 14th as he takes on Sweden's Otto Wallin. The two appeared on stage together in their final news conference before Saturday's clash. Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs), a 6-foot-5½ , 230-pound southpaw, was offered the biggest fight of his career against Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) in late July. Fury remains on collision course with WBC champion Deontay Wilder following their battle to a draw last December. The British fighter shocked the world in 2015 when he defeated long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko to capture the IBF, WBA and WBO belts. Fury has amused boxing fans in Las Vegas with a charm offensive to lure Mexican boxing fans to his side. Saturday's fight falls close to Mexican Independence Day, typically a big weekend to showcase Mexican fighters. Fury appeared at his public workout

sporting a Mexican wrestling match and waved the Mexican flag in honor of the upcoming occasion.

