Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua? 'We'd be clowns not to make fight happen' says boxing promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua's undisputed world title fight against Tyson Fury "will happen", according to promoter Eddie Hearn who said he will do "everything it takes" to agree a deal.

Britain's heavyweight rivals hold all the world boxing titles after Fury claimed the WBC belt with a stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas at the weekend.

Joshua regained his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts in a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

Hearn revealed how he spoke to Joshua on Sunday to discuss him fighting Fury next, despite ongoing talks for an IBF mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

And the Matchroom Boxing boss has promised to thrash out terms for a blockbuster British battle.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: "He's promoted by Bob Arum predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I've spoken to Top Rank and I've spoken to MTK straight after the fight.

"Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight - Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom.

"There are some hurdles to overcome on the broadcasting, but nothing too much.

"I promise you this fight will happen. If we have to fight Pulev, we've got to beat Pulev, and if he [Fury] has to fight Wilder, he's got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen.

"Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently.

"You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.

"Last time, you had us and Team Wilder and we were locking heads. Right now, you have two guys and two camps that genuinely want this fight, that genuinely will do everything that they can to make this fight. It is the only fight.

"When are we ever going to get the chance of two British world heavyweight champions fighting for the undisputed title against each other? It's never happened before it will never happen again.

"We'd be clowns, we'd be idiots if we didn't make this fight. We believe we win the fight, they believe they win the fight, so let's see it."

Wilder has the option for a rematch with Fury, but Hearn insists Joshua would be available for a massive showdown in the summer, if the American does not attempt to immediately regain his WBC belt.