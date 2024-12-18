What is Tyson Fury's net worth ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch?

Tyson Fury attempts to bounce back from the first professional defeat of his career as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown to end 2024.

The two met in May in an undisputed clash, one Usyk won by split decision to complete the set of heavyweight titles, having down likewise at cruiserweight in 2018.

Fury has insisted that his performance was the best he has produced in the last five years, despite the defeat, and he has the chance to secure swift revenge as he challenges for Usyk’s WBA, WBC and WBO world titles on Saturday night in Riyadh.

This will be Fury’s third fight in Saudi Arabia and potentially the biggest yet, both financially and in terms of his career.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

It is set to be another lucrative night for both fighters, with reports that the pair will split a £150million purse. After winning the first fight, Usyk is set to take home more of that than Fury.

Forbes estimated Fury’s net worth to be around £40m in May, but the figure is likely to be much higher than that.

Fury has been involved in a number of huge bouts, including a trilogy with Deontay Wilder and a bout with Francis Ngannou, while he has also had his own Netflix show, energy drink Furocity and a number of major sponsorship deals.

Fury suggested himself in October that his net worth is significantly more than the reported £40m.

Revealing a conversation with trainer Andy Lee, who had said he found it difficult to come to terms with defeats in his career, Fury said: "Andy Lee never had £200million in his bank to make him happy, did he?

“So what is my goal, and what is my target? It’s not a belt. It’s not a legacy. It’s not a boxing fight. It’s to make as much money as possible.

"To do that, I’ve got to have as many fights as I can until the wheels fall off and I’m 50 years old, crippled with a stick, walking down the street. That’s how I’ll be.

"I’ve had 40 professional fights, and I was in every single one of them for the money. If I wasn’t getting paid, I wouldn’t have done any of them. I do it for the dough, but I’m the only one that will tell the truth.”