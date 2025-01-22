U.S. and Afghanistan carry out prisoner swap, confirm Taliban and family

American citizen Ryan Corbett (L) was released in a prisoner exchange with Afghanistan, his family said. The prisoner exchange was confirmed by the Taliban. Photo courtesy Ryan Corbett's family/Website

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan have carried out a prisoner swap, the Taliban announced early Tuesday.

Scant details released on the exchange state that an Afghan national held in the United States was exchanged for two Americans detained in Afghanistan, Ryan Corbett and William Wallace McKenty.

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed the prisoner swap in a statement, saying Khan Mohammad had been released by the United States in exchange "for the release of American nationals."

Corbett, 42, was identified as having been released from Taliban captivity by his family, while it was later learned that McKenty was the second American involved in the deal.

"I am overwhelmed with joy that Ryan and William are on their way home," Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

"I am so deeply grateful that this dark chapter in their lives has come to a close and that they can soon begin the process of healing with their families."

The announcement came a day after the administration of President Joe Biden handed over the White House to President Donald Trump.

Corbett's family thanked both administrations for their efforts in securing his release.

They also extended their "deepest thanks" to the government of Qatar, stating the Middle Eastern country had aided in the negotiations. The Taliban also confirmed Qatar's involvement.

"Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan's life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives," the statement from Corbett's family said.

Corbett, his wife and three children had lived in Afghanistan since 2010, but left in August 2021 as the country fell and was taken over by the Taliban. Corbett, however, was detained a year later while visiting the country, where he continued to run a business consultancy company.

The statement from his family stated Corbett was on his way back to the United States.

Concerning McKenty little is publicly available. The New York Times reports that the 69-year-old's family has asked the U.S. government for privacy.

"We are profoundly appreciative of the skill, care and determination demonstrated by all involved," the family said in a statement, according to The Times.

Corbett and McKenty were exchanged for Mohammad, who was detained nearly 20 years ago in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, according to the Taliban.

A U.S. Justice Department press release states Mohammad was arrested in late October 2006 and received two life sentences in December 2008 to be served consecutively in a U.S. prison for charges related to trafficking large quantities of drugs to the United States. Prosecutors said Mohammad was a Taliban member, who sought to acquire rockets and other munitions to conduct attacks against U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban said he was serving his sentence in California when released.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan consider this exchange as a good example of resolving issues through dialogue," the ministry said, which framed the exchange as the United States taking steps "that aid normalization & expansion of relations between the two countries."

Two Americans remain captives in Afghanistan.

Mahmood Shah Habibi was taken captive from his vehicle near his home in Kabul City along with his driver on Aug. 10, 2022.

And George Glezmann was seized by the Taliban's intelligence services while visiting Kabul on Dec. 5, 2022.

In their statement, Corbett's family said they wished the release of Glezmann and Habibi could have also been secured.

"It was our hope that Ryan, George and Mahmood would he returned to their families together, and we cannot imagine the pain that our good fortune will bring them," the family said.

"We recognize the immense privilege of our family's reunion today, and pledge to keep praying -- and fighting -- for George and Mahmood's swift release."