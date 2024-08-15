U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks with KETV during Omaha trip
Secretary of Agriculture talks with KETV while in Omaha
Secretary of Agriculture talks with KETV while in Omaha
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.
“The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.
The floor length Dior gown features a daring thigh-high slit
The former Prince of Wales wrote of "bewilderment and confusion that accompanies the removal of someone so young from the world" in the letter, dated Dec. 8, 1997
The answer shocked me.
"If he apologizes for the comment, the marriage is salvageable. If he’s not willing to do that, the wedding is off, and probably the relationship. We’ll see..."
The actor is a grandfather to kids India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way
The couple, who married in 1997, wear revealing black swimwear in the pic
The new poll comes as both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump return to the campaign trail in North Carolina this week.
It's important to make a good first impression — whether you're on a first date, interviewing for a job or running to be vice president of the United States. According to 538's new polling average of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's favorable and unfavorable ratings, the Democratic candidate for vice president has an unusual quality for a modern politician: He's well liked. Democrats' initial branding of Walz — as a paternal former teacher, coach and National Guardsman — seems to have caught on, especially immediately after he was announced as Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, when multiple polls found him with a double-digit positive net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating).
Moscow asked for a "word of condemnation" from the West over Kyiv's recent offensive – but, unsurprisingly, none were offered.
Since it's A-level results day, HELLO! has decided to take a look through all the qualifications members of the British royal family have received over the years, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21