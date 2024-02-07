This U.S. animal shelter offers to 'neuter your ex'

STORY: Location: Blackwood, New Jersey

This animal shelter is offering to ‘Neuter Your Ex’ for Valentine's Day

The tongue in cheek campaign is part of efforts

to bring down the population of feral cats

Ken Sieranski, Executive Director, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

"For a $50 donation, really, anyone can send in the name of one of their exes. And what we'll do is we'll name a community cat after that person. First names or nicknames only. And then that community cat will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped, and then released back out to the community."

As a result, there are now many Jeffs, Mikes,

Ians, and Tylers roaming Camden County

"This campaign, it's clever, it's funny, but it's also going to just make an incredible difference, because we're going to have this fund that we can use to spay and neuter community cats. And it's just, you know, one example of us all working together to solve these problems."

In 2023, the shelter trapped, neutered,

and returned more than 600 cats