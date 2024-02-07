This U.S. animal shelter offers to 'neuter your ex'
STORY: Location: Blackwood, New Jersey
This animal shelter is offering to ‘Neuter Your Ex’ for Valentine's Day
The tongue in cheek campaign is part of efforts
to bring down the population of feral cats
Ken Sieranski, Executive Director, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center
"For a $50 donation, really, anyone can send in the name of one of their exes. And what we'll do is we'll name a community cat after that person. First names or nicknames only. And then that community cat will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped, and then released back out to the community."
As a result, there are now many Jeffs, Mikes,
Ians, and Tylers roaming Camden County
Ken Sieranski, Executive Director, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center
"This campaign, it's clever, it's funny, but it's also going to just make an incredible difference, because we're going to have this fund that we can use to spay and neuter community cats. And it's just, you know, one example of us all working together to solve these problems."
In 2023, the shelter trapped, neutered,
and returned more than 600 cats