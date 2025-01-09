U.S., Arab mediators make some progress in Gaza peace talks, no deal yet, sources say

Nidal al-Mughrabi
·3 min read
Aftermath of Israeli strike on a house in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. and Arab mediators have made some progress in their efforts to reach a ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, but not enough to seal a deal, Palestinian sources close to the talks said on Thursday.

As talks continued in Qatar, the Israeli military carried out strikes across the enclave, killing at least 17 people, Palestinian medics said.

Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt are making a major push to reach a deal to halt fighting in the 15-month conflict and free remaining hostages held by Islamist group Hamas before President Joe Biden leaves office.

President-elect Donald Trump has warned there will be "hell to pay", if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on Jan. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, a Palestinian official close to the mediation effort said the absence of a deal so far did not mean the talks were going nowhere and said this was the most serious attempt so far to reach an accord.

"There are extensive negotiations, mediators and negotiators are talking about every word and every detail. There is a breakthrough when it comes narrowing old existing gaps but there is no deal yet," he told Reuters, without giving further details.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Eden Bar-Tal said Israel was fully committed to reaching an agreement to return its hostages from Gaza but faces obstruction from Hamas.

The two sides have been an at impasse for a year over two key issues. Hamas has said it will only free its remaining hostages if Israel agrees to end the war and withdraw all its troops from Gaza. Israel says it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled and all hostages are free.

SEVERE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the death toll from Israel's military strikes included eight Palestinians killed in a house in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, where Israeli forces have operated for more than three months. Nine others, including a father and his three children, died in two separate airstrikes on two houses in central Gaza Strip, health officials said.

There was no Israeli military comment on the two incidents.

More than 46,000 people have been killed in the Gaza war, according to Palestinian health officials. Much of the enclave has been laid waste and most of the territory's 2.1 million people have been displaced multiple times and face acute shortages of food and medicine, humanitarian agencies say.

Israel denies hindering humanitarian relief to Gaza and says it has facilitated the distribution of hundreds of truckloads of food, water, medical supplies and shelter equipment to warehouses and shelters over the past week.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said troops had recovered the body of Israeli Bedouin hostage Youssef Al-Ziyadna, along with evidence that was still being examined suggesting his son Hamza, taken on the same day, may also be dead.

"We will continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

(Reporting and writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Latest Stories

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Ford pitches Trump on grand energy plan in effort to avoid tariffs

    BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.

  • Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare

    President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Freedom Caucus Reps Are Already Annoyed by Team Trump’s Meddling

    Members of the most conservative bloc of House Republicans are already annoyed by President-elect Donald Trump’s team’s apparently aggressive and heavy-handed approach to GOP legislators, according to a report. Punchbowl reported Tuesday that some members of the House Freedom Caucus were miffed after James Braid, Trump’s incoming lead congressional liaison, phoned into a Dec. 19 meeting to pressure its members to vote for suspending the debt ceiling. That warranted private complaints among the g

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • Why is Donald Trump threatening to annex Canada?

    UBC political science professor Terri Givens says the U.S. president-elect is likely testing the waters to see if people are open to the idea and tells BC Today guest host Amy Bell that Trump may not understand his proposal's complexity.