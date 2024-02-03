U.S. B-1 bombers take off amid Iraq, Syria strikes

STORY: The footage was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by a statement from CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla, that said the IRGC "continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans".

The strikes are the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration to the attack by Iran-backed militants that killed three U.S. troops, and more U.S. military operations are expected in the coming days.

While the U.S. strikes did not target sites inside Iran, they signal a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East from Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.