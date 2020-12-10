COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

U.S. calls for release of Kovrig, Spavor as pair marks two years in Chinese prison

·1 min read

OTTAWA — The United States is marking the second year of the imprisonment of two Canadians in China by calling for their immediate release.

A statement from the acting American ambassador to Canada, Katherine Brucker, says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are being arbitrarily and unjustly detained.

She says the U.S. is echoing Canada's calls for their immediate release.

Kovrig and Spavor have now spent two years in separate Chinese prisons on what Canada and dozens of its Western allies say are unfounded espionage charges.

China has faced accusations of so-called hostage diplomacy for acting in retaliation for the RCMP's December 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng on fraud charges.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently spoke to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden about the "two Michaels," fuelling speculation that the Americans might be considering withdrawing their case against Meng, which could pave the way to freedom for the two Canadian men.

Brucker's statement made no mention of the Meng case.

"Dec. 10 marks International Human Rights Day and two years since the arbitrary and unjustified detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor by Chinese authorities," she said.

"We echo the calls from the Canadian government, the international community, and the families of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for these two men to be released immediately and returned home."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Michigan's top court spikes election lawsuit by Trump allies

    DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit. The court said it is “not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief.” The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit. The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Joe Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over President Donald Trump. It was another lawsuit aimed at changing the outcome of the election. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud anywhere in the U.S., experts say. “I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality,” Clement said. Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favour of at least hearing arguments. “The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy’s ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most,” Justice David Viviano said. “But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary.” The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago. “The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out — or at least before the absentee ballots were cast — rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable,” Clement said. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

    Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold. Oct. 31 marked the 21st anniversary of the crash of Egypt Air 990.  There’s still no rest for four members of the Adam family of Toronto; Mark and Anna Kogan of Richmond Hill, or Claude Masson, former deputy publisher of Montreal’s La Presse. The jet airliner crashed into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 100 kilometres south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Oct. 31, 1999. All 217 people on board died, including 22 Canadians. The anniversary passed with no definitive answers. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that the actions of the copilot caused the crash, but Egyptian authorities blamed mechanical failure. The FBI believed the crash was intentional. The United States has deemed the incident “classified.” A local man isn’t content with simply ignoring the past. None of this adds up, according to a Schomberg aviation expert and crash investigator, who won’t rest until every last stone is unturned. Andre Milne is pressing the current Liberal government to meet with him and review his evidence. He has aimed a “virtual correspondence” video directly at Minister of Public Safety William Blair. It can be found at https://m.facebook.com/G2Net.TV/ Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, is certain that the plane encountered two unknown objects and the pilot took emergency evasive action.  He said EA990 crashed solely as a result of the pilots’ inability to maintain controllable flight after the port engine experienced a catastrophic separation. Both pilots were conducting emergency evasion manoeuvers, Milne said. This tends to coincide with news reports published the year of the accident. According to a 1999 article in Maclean’s, written by Brenda Branswell, Andrew Phillips and Susan Oh, the Boeing 767 simply disappeared from radar screens with no explosion and no last-minute emergency call from the cockpit. The final moments were described as a “wild ride.”  “At 1:43 a.m. the pilots made their last contact with air controllers in New York as the plane levelled off at 10,000 m. Eight minutes later, at 1:51 a.m., something went terribly wrong. Radar data collected along the plane’s route showed that the Boeing 767 began a sharp descent, plunging from 10,000 m to 5,100 m in 40 seconds, reaching a speed of about 1,200 km/h – almost the speed of sound in those conditions. “The plane then rose to 7,300 m before resuming its descent to 3,000 m. At that point ... radar data showed several objects in the sky that were ‘no longer consistent with a flying airplane.’ That implied that the plane had broken into several pieces ... At the same time, they said the airliner’s transponder stopped sending out signals at 5,100 m, suggesting that its power supply shut off at that altitude.” The article mentioned that aviation experts at the time noted that the plane’s final flight path did not resemble the out-of-control spiral to be expected from an aircraft suffering from sudden deployment of a thrust reverser. Instead, radar findings showed that it remained on a steady course during its initial, rapid descent, then gradually turned to the right as it rose again before its final plunge. Milne said his forensic reconstruction and synthesis of the core flight data reveals the plane encountered two unknown objects (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, UAPs) and the pilot took emergency evasive action. Milne’s evidence suggests the two objects double-backed after some incredibly tight turns, way beyond the capability of any known aircraft at the time. Milne points out that Cockpit Voice Recordings CVR of the preceding transatlantic airliner on the same flight path as EA990, demonstrates that both Jordanian Flight 262 pilots had terrified reactions to unknown “fireballs” crossing their airspace flight path 3 hours before the fatal EA990 incident in the very same relative airspace that the Jordanian pilots encountered a “fireball” UAP. It remains a mystery, one that few are willing to re-examine. When asked about information surrounding the crash and anniversary, a statement from the Transport Canada said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this accident 21 years ago. “The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board determined that the probable cause of the Egypt Air flight 990 accident was the airplane’s departure from normal cruise flight and subsequent impact with the Atlantic Ocean as a result of the relief first officer’s flight control inputs. The reason for the relief first officer's actions was not determined. No new information has been brought to Transport Canada’s attention.” That simply isn’t true, contends Milne, who has tried, time and again, to get Canadian officials to listen. Just recently, Milne sent a request to Transport Minister Garneau, Prime Minister Trudeau and Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. He provided them with documents of support from former federal MPs, along with a request to meet with him personally, to review his findings. He wants his “fresh evidence” received and reviewed, noting he’s identified the “core threat” that was posed to the flight crew of EA990 – that being UAPs. Milne has, in fact, worked for years to try to get government officials to re-examine his data, all to no avail. Milne contacted Toronto-Danforth MP Dennis Mills in the summer of 2004. Mills, in turn, wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Bill Graham. In his June 15, 2004 letter, Mills sided with Milne in his contention that Flight 990 crashed “as a result of an evasive action ...” “I would please like to know what protocol is in regards to the Government of Canada contacting the Egyptian Government in regards to the official cause of death of the Canadians who perished in the crash of EA Flight 990,” Mills wrote. He also pointed out fellow MP Bill Casey did contact the Egyptians in regards to this evidence. Milne also shared his data, back in 2003, with David Barnes, former head of the CASB, now the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). Barnes, in turn, shared it with an “investigator friend” who agreed this was “evasive action – not suicide.” “It needs to be further investigated independently or when this thing gets opened up for investigation ... an observer(s) should be involved ... to ensure there is not a joint cover up.” The Canadian government set up various supports and agencies, following the tragic downing of Ukrainian Air PS752 at the beginning of this year. On March 31, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the Honourable Ralph Goodale as his special adviser to examine lessons learned from PS752 and other air disasters and develop a framework to guide Canada’s responses to international air disasters. Also, they’re charged with providing recommendations on best practices, including advice on tools and mechanisms needed to prevent future events. Notwithstanding this well meaning response to the loss of PS752, Milne has long since been acknowledged by the government of Ukraine as the military aerospace investigator who laid the ground work for the Human Rights War Crimes Prosecution against Iran for the atrocity of PS752. The Canadian Government knows very well of Milne's investigation and prosecution efforts of war criminals. When making inquiries, this newspaper was told Goodale does not have a staffing team comparable to a  Minister’s Office, and couldn’t do extensive research or answer in-depth questions from the media, in regards to EA990. Does EA990 simply go down as a tragic and as yet unexplained airline accident? Do officials from any country want the truth? Milne is more than happy to share, and get to the bottom of it. Maybe he’s the only one.Mark Pavilons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, King Weekly Sentinel

  • Large turnout at memorial walk raises awareness of Island opioid epidemic

    Six weeks ago, six women met in a kitchen in M’Chigeeng to discuss what they could do. All were grieving lives lost too early to opioid or other substance overdose. They were family members or community members. “We all have a personal connection one way or another and we really saw it as an opportunity. There were six of us sitting around a kitchen table wondering what we could do and this was it,” said group spokesperson Kim Aelick.  Ms. Aelick was grappling with the loss of a community member that she never would have thought would have a concern with drug use. “If it can happen to them it can happen to anybody. Every socio-economic class, every seemingly well put together individual.” Participation in the group and the walks provides a way of dealing with her grief and “just coming to terms with the fact that this individual was gone.” It began with two community memorial walks, on November 25 and December 2. There were 37 people at the first walk and 78 at the second. “We had two goals,” Ms. Aelick said. “To raise awareness of the concern about drugs in our community and we saw it as an opportunity to provide Naloxone kits as well.” They have handed out 14 kits so far. “If even one of those 14 saves someone’s life from being cut short, we feel we’ve been successful.” It’s about breaking down the stigma, she said. People need to know that it’s okay to ask for help. “We have to be realistic that drugs are here, unfortunately. What can we do to support each other?”  The group, which calls itself Legendary, reached out to M’Chigeeng chief and council for support as well as several health services and the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service. The effects of substance use within the community have been devastating, touching all community members in one way or another, they wrote. “Substance abuse and drug use increases the likelihood of developing addictions. The earlier people drink or use drugs, the greater the risk of developing problems with binge drinking or substance use disorders. Drug and alcohol consumption also have a significant impact on issues with violence, suicide and mental illness, which are all closely interconnected and each condition exacerbates the others.” The women shared how their own feelings of helplessness and grief led to the formation of their small group in an attempt to support positive change and shed light on the challenges faced by the community. “We hope to shed light on the issue and identify that support is available within our community,” they wrote, inviting the M’Chigeeng Health Centre and chief and council to support their initiative by joining one of the scheduled walks.  “Chief and council are leaders who have been chosen because of their capability to make important decisions on behalf of the community and in order to do this they must be good listeners. Please join in and listen to the pain and grief our community is experiencing,” the letter stated.  They noted that while positive decisions have been made for the community in respect to COVID-19 and successfully challenging the pandemic, drugs and substance use requires just as much attention, if not more. “Leadership foresight is crucial in anticipating the outcome and how that decision impacts the rest of the community.” Leadership responded to Legendary’s request: the December 2 walk saw participation by staff and students of Lakeview School, Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team, UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, Wiikwemkoong addictions worker Tim Ominika as well as elders, citizens, staff members of M’Chigeeng First Nation and Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige. “It was an honour to again participate in the second memorial walk organized by the grass roots group, Legendary,” said Ogimaa-kwe Debassige. “It is wonderful to see such a movement that is working towards increasing awareness with respect to mental health and addictions. It was especially important and also inspiring to have our students of Lakeview School to participate and support this movement; after all they are our future leaders of this community.” “It is important to end the stigma surrounding addictions and mental health and walks such as these demonstrate the love and kindness that our citizens have for our community,” she said. “Our citizens are the social fabric of our community and our citizens are our family. When any one of our family members experience challenges around mental health and addictions, it impacts us all. It is vitally important that we stand together and show our citizens that we care.” “With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing increased challenges as it relates to mental health and addictions. Our Health Services department continues to work diligently in helping members of our community in mental health, addictions and wellness,” she added. The December 2 walkers gathered at Lakeview School at 2 pm. Following words from Ogimaa Debassige, Tim Ominika spoke. “It’s very important to be here and to be a part of this,” he said. “We’re all doing this because of you. We’re all doing this to raise awareness and everybody has to come together to address these issues. Nobody’s alone while we are doing this. We want to make sure all of us are supported and by having your ogimaa here as leader of your community, it shows how much support all of you have. I’m very grateful to be here and to be a part of this. Nobody is left alone,” he said. UCCM Police blocked traffic on Highway 551 for the duration of the walk, which started and ended at the school. A chorus of horns from the stopped vehicles demonstrated additional support for the initiative. Ms. Aelick was pleased with the turnout. “We have community members here. We have young people here. We’re teaching the young people as well. We can’t wait until high school,” she said. “But it’s important to educate adults too. It could be an older person who gets their meds mixed up. That Narcan kit is so important. We need to get rid of the stigma so people don’t feel ashamed to ask for help. It only takes 10 minutes of training (to use the kit) and it’s free.” The Legendary group continues to meet every Monday. They walk through different areas of the community at different times, offering support and Naloxone kits. Overdoses happen any time of day, they said, and anywhere. M’Chigeeng First Nation is stepping up as well, having mandated a revitalization of the M'Chigeeng Drug Strategy, said Ogimaa Debassige. To date several meetings have been held. They group is working in partnership with the UCCM Police Service and other external groups to create a strategy that will roll out in the near future.   “It is of utmost importance that our strategy contain a wholistic approach providing necessary supports for our citizens 24/7 and is inclusive of those individuals within our community who wish to be a part of this movement,” she said. “We will continue to support all efforts and work towards the wellness of our community for a better tomorrow on behalf of our future leaders today.”Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • Public school trustees discuss services for students with complex learning needs

    The Medicine Hat Public School Board took a long look at services offered to students with complex learning needs Tuesday night during its monthly meeting. The board took in a presentation from director of early learning Joanne Stockman, who went over the services offered by the public school division. It also touched on funding and the future outlook for programming. Stockman went over services provided by MHPSD for students in Early Childhood Services through Grade 12. She began by briefly addressing funding, which was decreased this year. She noted that there is more flexibility on where the money can be spent, but the overall plan needed to be looked at. “The goal is to start with kids as early as possible, from pre-Kindergarten to Grade 2, to have the biggest impact,” she said. “We want to close as many gaps as we can for students and transition throughout the grade levels. “We have designed layers of support based off the needs of each student.” The three key areas for services are speech and language, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Each area has different programs students can work in to hone in on their specific needs. Stockman added that other services provided would be gone over in the new year. Name change The board discussed changing the name of the YMCA Stay in School Program to ‘Pathways.’ “We’ve worked a lot with our secondary schools around providing inclusive services to students who struggle to fit into the traditional way of learning,” said superintendent Mark Davidson. “The way outreach services have been used has changed rather significantly. “We have a different relationship with the YMCA now with respect to that school, where it was once a partnership school. It’s now a place where we rent space. “We feel like the new name better embodies how we are working with students.” Trustee Deborah Forbes moved the motion to change the name, and the board voted in favour of the change.Mo Cranker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

  • Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths from the virus

    TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 28 new deaths due to the virus.Health Minister Christine Elliott says 517 cases are in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.In the province's long-term care homes, 618 residents currently have COVID-19 and 11 new deaths have been reported today. The province says 115 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.It also reported 207 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 174 among students.Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 866 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.Meanwhile, hospitals in Ontario's York Region said they have reached a "tipping point" in COVID-19 admissions.A joint statement from the CEOs of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre highlighted a "significant increase" in admissions due to the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.The group said they were concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care, like scheduled surgeries, and called on residents to wear masks in public and forgo gathering over the holidays in order to protect the community.York Region is currently in the red level of the province's pandemic response framework - the strictest public health measures short of a lockdown. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Pentagon set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on small scale

    WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's initial allotment of coronavirus vaccine will be administered at 16 defence sites in the United States and abroad, with health care workers, emergency service personnel and residents of military retirement homes getting top priority, officials said Wednesday.Next in line, once follow-on supplies of vaccine becomes available, will be military personnel who provide “critical national capabilities,” such as nuclear weapons crews and cybersecurity forces, as well as certain military units getting ready to deploy.The vaccinations will be voluntary because the Pfizer vaccine initially is to be made available on an emergency use basis. The shots could become mandatory later if vaccines are fully licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, the officials said.A few dozen of the Pentagon's leaders, including the acting defence secretary, Christopher Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are to be among those receiving early vaccinations, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. Some of those leaders will get their shots in public in order to demonstrate the Pentagon's confidence in the vaccine's safety, he said.The Pentagon is to received slightly fewer than 44,000 doses of the vaccine initially, he said. The timing depends on when the FDA gives the go-ahead for distribution and use of the Pfizer vaccine.In their first evaluation of the Pfizer vaccine, FDA scientists this week confirmed that it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history. The FDA's independent advisers were to meet Thursday to debate whether evidence was strong enough to recommend vaccinating millions of Americans. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within days.Thomas McCaffery, the assistant secretary of defence for health affairs, told a Pentagon news conference that although vaccinations will be voluntary, at least initially, he strongly recommends that all who are offered the shot take it. The first doses are to be ready for use within a day or two of the FDA go-ahead, he said.“Our advice to everyone is to take the vaccine, just based on risk," said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defence Health Agency.The initial set of 43,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are to be provided in varying quantities at 16 locations, with distribution to be vastly expanded later to reach all military members and Defence Department civilians when more doses become available.The initial 16 sites are:—Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas.—Wilford Hall at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.—Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.—Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.—Navy Branch Health Clinic at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.—Base Alameda Health Services at the Coast Guard Base at Alameda, California.—Naval Medical Center at San Diego (which also will distribute doses to the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton, California).—Naval Hospital Pensacola, at Pensacola, Florida (which will distribute to the Armed Forces Retirement Home at Gulfport, Mississippi).—Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at Bethesda, Maryland (which will distribute to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C).—Portsmouth Naval Medical Center at Portsmouth, Virginia (which will distribute to the Coast Guard Base Clinic at Portsmouth).—Indiana National Guard at Franklin, Indiana.—the New York National Guard Medical Command at Watervliet, New York.Doses from the initial Pfizer batch of vaccine also will be administered at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and at three overseas locations: Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys in South Korea; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, and Kadena Medical Facility at Kadena air base in Japan.Robert Burns, The Associated Press

  • ‘Food as medicine’: How this birth worker carries on the teachings of her great grandmother

    My baby girl was born under the strawberry moon, on the eve of the summer solstice, in June 2019.  The month of June marks the arrival of the strawberry moon — a reminder that it’s the perfect time to harvest strawberries. This is a teaching I carry as an Opaskwayak Cree. When I arrived home from the hospital, my doula Keisha Amanda Charnley welcomed me with a bowl of fresh strawberries. The next thing Charnley prepared for my family was an elaborate pot roast, with a side of buttery corn on the cob. As we ate together around our family table, I felt so nourished, so cared for.  And in the days that followed, as I learned how to nurse my new baby, Charnley’s food and care gave me strength.  Charnley is from the Katzie Nation, located in the lower Fraser valley region of B.C., and she has ancestral ties to Blackburn, England.  She is deeply connected to the spirit world, and I believe she was chosen to be a ‘welcomer’ for the babies sent to us.  As a birth worker, aunty, doula and midwifery student, Charnley carries the teachings and stories of her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and I felt this presence as I welcomed my own daughter into the world.  For Charnley, the act of preparing delicious hearty meals for her clients during their postpartum recovery is not only about providing nourishment for parents who have recently welcomed a baby — it’s also about honouring her great-grandmother’s teachings.  Charnley grew up hearing stories from her family about her great-grandmother and the ways in which she cared for the people around her. “She was blind and overcame many challenges in her life, as a lot of Indigenous matriarchs do,” says Charnley. “They told me that my great-grandma Mandy was a midwife and delivered many babies,” she says. “A blind midwife — and that just added to the sparkle in my eye that I have for her.”  Charnley says the community still refers to her great-grandmother as ‘Aunt Mandy’, and she feels the nickname “speaks to her impact on her extended relatives and family.”  Not only did Mandy deliver babies in the community as a midwife, but she was also gifted at preparing food using a wood stove, despite not being able to see, says Charnley.  Throughout her life, Charnley’s own mother, great-aunt and grandmother shared the kinds of meals her great-grandmother used to prepare, including lots of pot roasts. This intergenerational knowledge and sharing of stories has culminated into Charnley’s practice as a birth worker, where she draws inspiration from her great-grandmother to cook a postpartum roast for families after supporting them through labour. “Many of the stories I grew up with in my family are centered around food and the power of food to bring people together,” says Charnley. Many of Charnley’s friends, relatives and ‘sisters’, have come to her as a source of support during their pregnancy, birth and postpartum recovery journeys. Food just became a natural part of how I support my relatives and the people I care about, says Charnley, who says she’s attended over 75 births to date.  “We always have to eat. So when somebody is preparing a yummy, nutritious meal for you, then that takes away a task that you have to do to care for yourself,” she says. “You can use that energy to focus inwards a bit more and focus on caring for the new spirit who has just come into the world.” Charnley says she was taught that doing work in a good way often begins with sharing a meal.  “Food is a conduit for conversation and relationship building,” she says. “So much love goes into preparing food for the ones we care for, as Indigeous people.” “Whether it's saving your pennies to get groceries from the store or to get a treat for the babies or… picking berries or going out to get an elk. All of those different ways that we bring food onto the table requires strength and hard work,” Charnley adds. Charnley learned more about the origins and stories of traditional food through her work with Indigenous youth and Elders at the xʷc̓ic̓əsəm Garden, also known as the Indigenous Health Research and Education Garden (IHREG), at the University of British Columbia. The name xʷc̓ic̓əsəm translates to “the place where we grow” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language spoken by the Musqueam people whose unceded lands the garden resides on. Charnley worked with the Culturally Relevant Urban Wellness program as a youth worker and with the Medicine Collective. She spent her days offering her knowledge around harvesting foods, collecting medicines, and preparing meals for youth, Elders and staff.  “There's all the statistics that Indigenous people face around health inequities, and that's often what's talked about,” she says. “But I was privileged to grow up with the stories of our strength, how our food is medicine, and also to live that at the Indigenous gardens through the care of Elders.” “The foods that we eat — the pieces of the land, the berries, the fish, and the roots — get transformed into our food, which transforms into our bodies, all of our cells and DNA, and that gets passed down generation to generation through birth,” she says. Charnley is currently training to become a midwife. This means she will be responsible for the clinical and medical parts of labour and delivery. Once she takes on this new role, she plans to continue preparing feasts for the families in her community. “We know how powerful it is for us to eat our ancestral foods,” says Charnley. “And that baby is coming into the world with their blood memory that connects them to their land and foods, with their connection to their parents' ancestors and a wisdom — a supernatural wisdom.”Anna McKenzie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

  • Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions pour transformer l’église de Murdochville

    Le virage récréo-touristique de Murdochville passe à la deuxième vitesse. Le Chic-Chac investit 1,2 millions afin de transformer l’église du village en un espace qui accueillera notamment un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir 400 spectateurs.  Même s’ils n’ont acquis l’église que cet été, les propriétaires du Chic-Chac de Murdochville couvrent depuis plusieurs années le souhait d’en faire le «quartier général» de leurs opérations. En plein cœur des Chic-Chocs, la petite ville minière de Murdochville rêve de devenir un incontournable du tourisme hivernal gaspésien, et l’annonce de mercredi «va absolument en ce sens», rapporte le responsable du marketing, Félix Rioux, qui soutient que l’installation sera tout aussi pertinente l’été que l’hiver. Avec l’aide de la firme montréalaise Lemay architecture, le Chic-Chac investira 1,2 million dans son projet de réfection et de changement de vocation pour l’église de Murdochville, où le temps a laissé sa marque. Vendue à l’organisation touristique en septembre dernier, l’église sera réaménagée en un restaurant-bar de 160 places et une salle de spectacle pouvant recevoir jusqu’à 400 spectateurs, hors COVID. «On veut créer une destination tout en redonnant à la communauté. On croit qu’une salle de spectacle et un endroit pour aller prendre un verre et une bonne bouffe sont une bonne façon de le faire», note M. Rioux. Préserver le cachet et l’histoire Malgré les importants travaux à venir, le Chic-Chac compte conserver l’esprit de l’église, fortement liée à l’histoire de la petite communauté isolée. «Nous allons travailler avec sensibilité, en priorisant le lien social de l’église avec la population», écrit le «créateur» responsable du projet, Simon Lemay. «Ce projet s’inscrit dans une logique durable, grâce à une restauration visant à mettre en valeur les composantes d’origine du bâtiment», ajoute-t-il.  La première phase des travaux se concentrera sur l’intérieur de la bâtisse ainsi que sur les parties où des réparations sont urgentes, comme la toiture. L’extérieur de bâtiment sera ensuite rénové, avec une attention particulière sur l’utilisation du bois, établissant « un dialogue avec les pentes de ski du mont Miller et le reste du territoire». Une terrasse et de grandes fenêtres seront aussi ajoutées à la structure. On estime que le «quartier général» devrait être opérationnel «dès l’hiver 2021», mais que les travaux ne seront pas finaux. «La priorité, c’est la restauration pour cet hiver», conclut le directeur marketing du Chic-Chac. Simon Carmichael, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Soleil

  • Kayakers In Florida Have Close Encounter With Sandbar Shark

    Check out this incredible shark encounter off the coast of Destin, Florida.

  • Canadians invited to be part of solution in effective handling of radioactive waste

    While Canada has an existing framework to ensure the safety of nuclear energy, a long-term management solution for radioactive waste is lacking. On November 16, Seamus O’Regan, minister of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) launched an inclusive engagement process to modernize Canada’s radioactive waste policy. Minister O’Regan has also asked the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to lead a dialogue to develop an integrated strategy for Canada’s radioactive waste.  The NWMO is a not-for-profit organization that was created under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act in 2002 and its mandate has been to develop a long-term management plan for used nuclear fuel. In November 2020, NRCAN asked NWMO to lead the development of an integrated strategy for all of Canada’s radioactive waste. “What that means is that we are going to be consulting widely with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, industry, civil society organizations and taking all of those inputs as well as looking at what is being done in other countries to develop long term management plan options for all of Canada’s radioactive waste,” said Karine Glenn, strategic projects director with NWMO. “We won’t be reinventing the wheel. We’re going to focus on where there are gaps.” There is already a plan for used nuclear fuel, said Ms. Glenn. “We’re going to acknowledge that plan as part of the strategy and not start that process again. The minister was very clear that this is not meant to replace existing solutions or existing facilities. There is other waste in Canada that also has existing disposal facilities and I’ll mention uranium mine and mill waste. That waste is already being disposed of at facilities at or near where it’s being generated. Those solutions are already going to be acknowledged as part of our plan, but the real focus is going to be on all of Canada’s intermediate level waste and some of Canada’s low level waste, which doesn’t have solutions yet.” NWMO’s scope is the waste, regardless of how that waste is generated, and it will be responsible for the long-term management of that waste, which is all classified as either low level, intermediate level or high level waste. Whether it comes from the production of medical isotopes, the production of nuclear power from traditional nuclear plants or from small modular reactors in the future, waste disposal options will focus on its classification. “What’s important, regardless of whether or not there will be future applications of nuclear, we need to deal with the waste,” she said.  Ms. Glenn said that all the waste is currently being stored in a safe manner that is regulated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. “All the waste is currently handled in a safe manner but most of that waste doesn’t have a long term plan, by which I mean most of the facilities are temporary or interim storage so they’re not meant to last 500 years or 1,000 years. That’s what this project is about. It’s about coming up with options that will deal with the waste for as long as it remains hazardous to people and the environment. It’s being managed; the low and intermediate level waste from the power plants is being managed at facilities located next to the plants.” Most radioactive waste that exists in Canada (98 percent of the volume) is classified as low level waste. This mostly consists of gloves, mop heads and personal protective equipment that was generated as part of the day to day operations of facilities. Most of the high-level waste in Canada is spent fuel. This is engagement rather than consultation under the law, said Ms. Glenn, and NWMO does not have a predetermined engagement plan because they want to work with all the communities. The focus will be on nuclear host communities as well as Indigenous communities that are located near those facilities where the waste is located today, as well as communities that are part of the NWMO siting process for adaptive phase management. “What we want to do is actually work with those communities to find out what would be the best ways to engage with them and create activities and engagement opportunities that will suit the needs of those communities as well as fulfill our purpose of getting that engagement done,” she said. While virtual engagement will be utilized as much as possible due to COVID-19, if there are communities where it is possible to have some in-person meetings then it will be considered as an option. “Our engagement extends into the summer of 2021, so obviously any activity we put forward will respect public health guidelines.” A public symposium in the first quarter of 2021 will kick off the engagement process; this will be followed by individual community session. An online survey is also planned. “We don’t have a set date for submission of our strategy recommendations to the minister; however, the strategy is a companion piece to the policy review that NRCAN has undertaken, modernizing Canada’s radioactive waste framework policy,” said Ms. Glenn.  NRCAN plans on completing its engagement on that by the end of March 2021 and then submitting its revised policy to the government in the fall of 2021. NWMO cannot complete its work on the strategy piece until the policy is complete as whatever is in the strategy must align with the policy. NWMO hopes to submit its strategy recommendation to the Minister of Natural Resources by the end of 2021. It will be up to the minister to decide on whether or not the strategy will be implemented in full or in part and what recommendations he will move forward. “It’s really important that we would like to get all voices at the table,” Ms. Glenn said. “This isn’t a debate on whether or not we proceed with nuclear energy. It’s taking charge of the waste and ensuring that we manage that waste in a safe manner over the long term and all voices are really important for that conversation. We don’t have a predetermined outcome. It’s a little bit different from some of the waste projects that have occurred in the past. We’re not coming to people with a solution and asking them for comments on the solution. We’re actually asking them to help build that solution together. I think it’s really important that interested Canadians, Indigenous peoples and communities really participate in this dialogue.” This is a first step, she said. There will be opportunities later on for further dialogue because they are not siting any of those facilities at this time. “Our engagement will be about what kind of facilities we should be building, how many we should be building and who should be responsible for operating them over the long term rather than where we should be putting them at this point in time.” Nuclear power is expected to play a significant role in helping Canada meet its commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050, creating jobs and economic opportunity across the country and around the world. “Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is our top priority when it comes to nuclear energy,” said Minister O’Regan. “The views of Canadians and the best science will direct us as we build our net-zero future.” Canadians can participate in the policy review engagement process by visiting radwastereview.ca. Lori Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor

  • QHC North Hastings spending more this year due to COVID-19

    Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, gave Faraday Township council a presentation on the status of Quinte Health Care North Hastings at their council meeting on Dec. 2. After thanking council for its continued funding support each year, Bishop told council about the expenditures that QHC North Hastings had made in 2020 which included some unforeseen financial outlays related to dealing with COVID-19 and its effects.  Bishop thanked council for their commitment to healthcare in North Hastings and said that they are the municipality in the region that gets it. Faraday Township gives $20,000 in funding to them every year, according to Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer for Faraday Township.  Several years ago, Faraday Township passed $100,000 in donations, and consequently the ultrasound room was named in their honour.  “COVID-19 was an unprecedented time for all of us. Some extra costs this year, so we did go ahead and purchase a few things, mostly things that needed to be put in place in case things got worse here and the hospital was inundated with COVID-19 patients,” she says.  Bishop says that fortunately they are doing pretty well, and that the hospital has not been overwhelmed and the system seems to be able to handle everything. She detailed the changes in the hospital, which she says has included lots of barriers and lots of plastic.  “The physio department is currently doing COVID-19 assessments. At one point they were doing 35 to 40 swabs a day, which is quite a lot. Now, however, it’s kind of tapered off so that’s a good thing,” she says.  Bishop said that they had committed $85,000 to equipment in 2020, and that they had allotted another $30,000 to the dialysis unit, replacing six chairs in that unit. She said they were currently doing two shifts a day, but that their appointment schedule was full and that there was a waiting list. Consequently, they are looking at adding a third shift to accommodate the increased demand from kidney dialysis patients.  Bishop revealed that QHC North Hastings had decided back in March 2020 when COVID-19 started to become serious, that they would not do a lot of public fundraising because they felt that the community at large had a lot of pressure on it and with employment uncertainty and a sense of general uncertainty overall.  “So, we decided we’d be okay and more silently do what we could do to cover our mandate which we’re doing. We have great partners, including Faraday Township, so we’re not going to be lacking in any essential equipment,” she says.  QHC North Hastings as a whole is spending an extra million dollars a month on top of what they had expected due to COVID-19 “That’s a minimum of $12 million over budget this year on COVID-19 costs, so that’s a huge cost. We will be expected to cover some of those costs but have gotten some generous donations in order to do that,” she says.  Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson asked Bishop if they had the ability to use ventilators here or if patients would need to be transferred down to the COVID-19 centre in Belleville.  Bishop replied that they had been able to buy two laryngoscopes to intubate people so that they could go on a ventilator if necessary.  “So, we can put a couple of people on a ventilator if it comes up and then transfer them down to Belleville to the COVID-19 centre,” she says.  Bishop then went over some statistics. She said that there had been 14,417 emergency room visits in 2019, which worked out to about 40 visits per day, “a busy emergency department” according to Bishop.  She said that the hospital was running lots of clinics, like blood transfusions, and that worked out to about 10 per day. There were about 25 x-rays and ultrasounds done each day. She mentioned that there were 299 patient visits each staying about 8.3 days, with 58 staff at the hospital, so she reiterated again how busy a spot it was. Bishop said they were expecting one more doctor in the community in 2021, which would take some of the pressure off the doctors that are already here. Nicholson asked if the hospital had noticed an increase in out of town patients due to COVID-19. Bishop replied that she wasn’t sure, as she wasn’t physically present at the hospital with the pandemic going on, and hadn’t asked. But she said she would find out. Nicholson thanked her and said she was just interested to know as the town seems a lot busier at this point in the year than it did last year.  Bishop then went on to inform the council that costs in healthcare are going up, technology is getting better, things are going more digital and that technology is becoming obsolete much faster than before.  “So, the next 10 to 15 years are going to be very expensive. It’s going to be tougher,” she says.  The hospital auxiliary’s No-Frills roundup fundraiser, which has raised nearly $150,000 since it began, and the Tim Horton’s cookie sales were also mentioned. Bishop said the cookie sales were unprecedented, as Tim Horton’s sold over 15,000 cookies, about double what they normally do. All proceeds from the cookie sales at the two local Tim Horton’s went to the hospital auxiliary.   Nicholson asked if the hospital auxiliary café was still closed, which it was, according to Bishop. Apparently, they could open, but the volunteers are older so they’ve elected to keep it shut down, as it has been since March.  She mentioned that the store was busy however, which was good news.  Nicholson thanked Bishop for coming and for her hard work.  “You put a lot of hours into it, do a lot of meetings and you do a good job,” she says, which was a sentiment that was echoed by all of the council.  Bishop, in return, thinks that the council and support staff at Faraday Township are a great bunch of people, and said so in a Facebook message from Dec. 3. “They are a great example of municipal leadership in health care.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Council board members resign over Bill 229

    The provincial government’s stance on Bill 299 has led to mass resignations from the Greenbelt Council. Council chair David Crombie submitted his resignation to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Crombie said  recent actions taken by the Government in committee hearings on Bill 229 “have confirmed that we differ fundamentally on policy directions affecting the Greenbelt. “You will recall that the Council had urged your Government on previous occasions to withdraw Schedule 6 from Bill 229. This advice is grounded in the view that Ontarians can successfully realize the great values and benefits of the Greenbelt through the effectiveness of watershed planning, the strength and resilience of the Conservation Authorities and the power of public participation and open debate. “It is now clear that the Government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 disastrously assaults all three of these primary conditions. It cuts out the heart of integrated watershed planning and management; severely cripples the Conservation Authorities in the pursuit of their historic stewardship of environmental issues, and now with the grossly expanded use of Ministerial Zoning Orders (MZO) and other procedural revisions, essential public discussion and debate will be stifled or shut down.” Crombie said this is not policy and institutional reform. It’s “high-level bombing and needs to be resisted.” Council member Deborah Martin-Downs followed suit, noting the province doesn’t value the advice of the council, and the role that conservation authorities play in public safety and environmental quality. “It is now clear that the government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 is a blatant assault on conservation, the environment and transparent governance,” she said. Environmental Defence said Crombie’s departure is a shame. Kevin Eby, Leith Moore, Pamela Blais, Wayne Caldwell and MPP Lynn Morrow all resigned. “It is a great shame and a loss to the people of Ontario that David Crombie, the chair of the provincially appointed Greenbelt Council, had no alternative but to resign ...,” said Executive Director Tim Gray. “His resignation comes as a direct result of Minister Steve Clark’s refusal to listen to the Council’s advice and remove Schedule 6 from Bill 229 (the budget bill).” Gray said Crombie and the Council have been key thinkers and advisors to the Ontario government on how to best protect farmland, natural features and economic prosperity. It is tragic that their impartial advice has been ignored and overridden by the self-serving demands of developers. “It is not too late for the Ontario government to finally listen to the advice of the Council and remove the attacks on our future, contained in Schedule 6 of the budget bill. All Ontarians are watching,” Gray said.  Mark Pavilons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, King Weekly Sentinel

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit expects to tighten rules next week. * After setting records, Renfrew County reports just two new cases Wednesday.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 44 new COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death of one retirement home resident. OPH has declared 45 more cases resolved.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch26.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Tuesday.1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), reaching the OPH target.Across the regionThe Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s medical officer of health told reporters Tuesday he expects the region east of Ottawa will move to orange next week, meaning tighter rules for residents.École élémentaire catholique Saint-Isidore has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and related staffing shortage.After setting records Monday and Tuesday, Renfrew County's health unit reported just two more cases Wednesday.

  • Près de la moitié des patinoires extérieures de Longueuil demeureront fermées cet hiver

    Les longueuillois qui misaient sur les patinoires extérieures de leur quartier pour faire un peu d’exercice, cet hiver, devront avoir un plan B ou prévoir une petite marche de santé avant de sauter sur une glace car près de la moitié des 79 patinoires extérieures habituellement aménagés sur le territoire de la Ville, ne seront pas aménagées. 42 patinoires sur 79 seront ouvertes cet hiver. Plus précisément, 37 surfaces glacées seront fermées (13 patinoires et 24 ronds de glace), tandis que 42 surfaces sont maintenues (23 patinoires et 19 ronds de glace).   La mairesse Sylvie Parent a expliqué que les organismes responsables de l’entretien de la majorité des patinoires de Longueuil ne seront pas en mesure de fournir les ressources humaines nécessaires dans le contexte actuel de la pandémie.   De la main-d’œuvre supplémentaire doit, entre autres, surveiller le respect des mesures sanitaires. Même les parties de hockey seraient interdites sur les patinoires extérieures en zone rouge. « La réalité de la pandémie nous fait très mal, constate Sylvie Parent. On essaie de minimiser les impacts sur les activités cet hiver, mais il doit y avoir des gens pour entretenir les patinoires, les superviser et assurer que les mesures sanitaires soient respectées. »   Le président d’arr. du Vieux-Longueuil Benoît L’Écuyer a proposé de lancer un appel à tous pour trouver des bénévoles pour installer l’ensemble des patinoires.  Cela dit, pour l’heure, et jusqu’è nouvel ordre, il n’y aura que 42 patinoires extérieures cet hiver à Longueuil.    François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine; here's what we know about it

    Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday, paving the way for a rollout plan that could start in the coming weeks.Canada is set to receive 249,000 doses of the drug from the the U.S. pharmaceutical giant and its German partner by the end of the month and four million total doses — enough to vaccinate two million people — by March. Here's what we know about Pfizer's product, and how it compares to two other leading vaccine candidates:HOW DOES THE VACCINE WORK?Pfizer developed its vaccine with a novel technique of using messenger RNA (mRNA), which essentially teaches our cells how to make the coronavirus's spike protein and trigger an immune response if we become infected with the virus in the future.Pfizer's vaccine uses a synthetically-produced mRNA that's packaged in a fat, or lipid, coating. When injected into the arm muscle, the lipid hooks onto cells and dumps the mRNA there. It's then translated into protein to make the antibody. Another leading vaccine candidate from Moderna also uses mRNA. One from AstraZeneca uses a non-replicating viral vector — a virus that has been stripped of its genetic material and replaced with the spike protein gene of the coronavirus. That viral vector makes an mRNA molecule, and from there the protein and antibodies.HOW EFFECTIVE IS IT?Pfizer's vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection beginning one week after the second dose, and Health Canada specifies on its website that people may not be protected against COVID-19 until at least seven days after the second dose.The efficacy rate is based on studies in about 44,000 participants. AstraZeneca says its vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective when a half dose was followed by a full dose a month later. Another method, where two full doses were distributed a month apart, showed to be 62 per cent effective.Moderna's preliminary data showed a 94.5 per cent efficacy.What's not known is how long immunity lasts with any of the leading vaccine candidates.WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?Health Canada says the side effects from Pfizer's clinical trials were found to be "mild or moderate" and included things like pain at the site of injection, body chills and feeling tired and feverish.The organization says those are common side effects of many vaccines, and "do not pose a risk to health.""As with all vaccines, there’s a chance that there will be a serious side effect, but these are rare," the website says. "A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction."Moderna and AstraZeneca recorded similar side effects from their clinical trials.Britain's medical regulator, meanwhile, warned Wednesday that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't receive Pfizer's vaccine. Britain began its COVID vaccination program on Tuesday and investigators are looking into whether two reactions were linked to the shot.WHAT ARE THE HURDLES FACING DISTRIBUTION?Pfizer's vaccine, like Moderna's and AstraZeneca's, requires two doses injected roughly three weeks apart.Tracking will become particularly important with a two-dose vaccine, to make sure people are going back to their doctor or pharmacy to get their second dose, and to ensure they're receiving the right vaccine if more than one option is available. Storage could also prove problematic with Pfizer's product, which requires ultra-low freezers that can keep it at minus 70 C until a short time before it's injected. Moderna's needs a temperature around minus 20 C – about the same as a regular freezer.Pfizer and Moderna need cooler temperatures for their vaccines because of the instability of the mRNA. AstraZeneca's vaccine, meanwhile, can be stored in a fridge.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

  • US-House-Winners, 8th Add,400

    Eds: This take covers Pennsylvania through Tennessee Pennsylvania 1: Brian Fitzpatrick, GOP (i) 2: Brendan Boyle, Dem (i) 3: Dwight Evans, Dem (i) 4: Madeleine Dean, Dem (i) 5: Mary Gay Scanlon, Dem (i) 6: Chrissy Houlahan, Dem (i) 7: Susan Wild, Dem (i) 8: Matt Cartwright, Dem (i) 9: Dan Meuser, GOP (i) 10: Scott Perry, GOP (i) 11: Lloyd Smucker, GOP (i) 12: Fred Keller, GOP (i) 13: John Joyce, GOP (i) 14: Guy Reschenthaler, GOP (i) 15: Glenn Thompson, GOP (i) 16: Mike Kelly, GOP (i) 17: Conor Lamb, Dem (i) 18: Mike Doyle, Dem (i) Rhode Island 1: David Cicilline, Dem (i) 2: James Langevin, Dem (i) South Carolina 1: Nancy Mace, GOP 2: Joe Wilson, GOP (i) 3: Jeff Duncan, GOP (i) 4: William Timmons, GOP (i) 5: Ralph Norman, GOP (i) 6: Jim Clyburn, Dem (i) 7: Tom Rice, GOP (i) South Dakota 1: Dusty Johnson, GOP (i) Tennessee 1: Diana Harshbarger, GOP 2: Tim Burchett, GOP (i) 3: Chuck Fleischmann, GOP (i) 4: Scott DesJarlais, GOP (i) 5: Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 6: John Rose, GOP (i) 7: Mark Green, GOP (i) 8: David Kustoff, GOP (i) 9: Steve Cohen, Dem (i) The Associated Press

  • La station-service de Saint-Gédéon achetée par Nutrinor

    La station-service de Saint-Gédéon, située sur la route 170, devient la propriété de Nutrinor Énergies. Cet établissement devient ainsi la 15e halte-service de l'entreprise régionale. Ce faisant, Nutrinor consolide une dizaine d'emplois tout en maintenant l'offre de produits pétroliers pour la population. La station-service et le dépanneur, qui était propriété de Super Sagamie, seront également rénovés au cours de l'année 2021. Nutrinor Énergies possède 15 stations-service au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean sur la Côte-Nord et à Chibougamau, en plus de 10 stations affiliées, pour un total de 25 stations-service qui arborent la bannière Nutrinor ÉnergiesJulien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Volleyball de plage: deux filles de la Rive-Sud en division 1 de la NCAA

    Audrey Gauthier de Boucherville et sa coéquipière Kléa Sirois de Longueuil sont les deupremières joueuses québécoises de volleyball de plage à signer un contrat en division 1 avec la NCAA (National Collégiale Athletic Association). Elles représenteront la prestigieuse équipe des Hatters de l’université Stetson en Floride en août 2021. Depuis quelques années Audrey et Kléa suscitent l’intérêt des entraineurs américains qui suivent le duo en raison de leurs performances exceptionnelles. Audrey et Kléa font partie de l’équipe du Québec et s’entraînent au centre d’excellence de volleyball de plage à Sherbrooke avec Vincent Larrivée (entraineur olympien en volleyball de Plage: Athènes 2004 et Londres 2012) et Annie Martin (2 fois olympienne en volleyball de Plage). Avec 6 titres provinciaux combinés, en volleyball intérieur et en volleyball de plage, en plus de nombreuses qualifications au niveau national en volleyball de plage, l’intérêt accru de nos voisins du sud pour les deux filles de la Rive-Sud a finalement porté fruit. Le travail acharné, la persévérance, la rigueur ont permis à Audrey et Kléa d’obtenir une bourse d’études (complète) qui leur permettra d’étudier à la prestigieuse université Stetson (DeLand, Floride) et de s’entraîner sur les plus belles plages avec les meilleures athlètes universitaires de la planète. L’équipe des « Hatters » de Stetson fait partie de la conférence ASUN et est parmi l’une des 10 meilleures équipes de volleyball de plage aux États-Unis. Être recrutées au sein d’une équipe aussi prestigieuse est tout un exploit car les joueuses qui en font partie sont peu nombreuses et proviennent des 4 coins du monde. Pour Audrey et Kléa les efforts qu’elles ont dû investir dans leur sport est encore plus grand puisqu’elles doivent rivaliser contre des athlètes internationaux qui s’entraînent en volleyball de plage 12 mois par année, tandis qu’au Québec l’entraînement se fait uniquement durant l’été.François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • Local schools make Advent wreaths virtually

    With the start of Advent on Nov. 29, the staff, students and their families at St. Martin of Tours Catholic School in Whitney and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School in Bancroft, held Advent wreath making workshops over Microsoft Teams the week of Nov. 23 versus in-person group workshops due to COVID-19 restrictions. Advent celebrates the coming of Jesus Christ in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Tara McEnery, the vice principal at both schools, said the workshops went very well, and that nearly 20 Advent wreaths were made to celebrate the season.  McEnery says that the Advent wreath workshops have been a tradition for several years at Our Lady of Mercy, though they just started doing them at St. Martin of Tours last year. “It’s a really nice gathering, usually the parents come into the school with their children in the evening and usually we have apple cider and cookies, and we get together and I bring all the materials into the gym and we just gather together and make them in a big space. But we couldn’t do that this year,” she says. Meaning “coming” in Latin, Advent is the coming of Jesus Christ into the world, and Christians use the four weeks (four Sundays) preceding Christmas (Christ’s birthday) to prepare for this coming. Christians began using candle-lit wreathes to prepare for Christmas during the Middle Ages. However, the modern Advent wreath was initiated by a Lutheran minister who worked at a children’s mission in Germany in 1839. This wreath gained in popularity among Protestants, and by the end of the 19th century, Catholics in Germany had adopted this custom too. Both Catholics and Protestants brought it over to North America in the 1920s and 1930s.  The Advent wreath is made from various evergreens, symbolizing eternal life. The circle of the wreath signifies the eternity of God, while the four candles represent the four weeks of Advent leading up to Christmas. Each week symbolizes one thousand years, because 4,000 years is the time from Adam and Eve to the birth of Jesus Christ. Three of the candles are purple; these symbolize the prayer, penance and preparatory sacrifices and good works undertaken during this time. Lit on the third Sunday, the fourth candle, the pink one, symbolizes the Sunday of rejoicing, as the faithful have arrived at the halfway point of Advent. The progressive lighting of the candles over the four-week period symbolizes the hope and expectation of Jesus’ upcoming birthday.   Usually the Our Lady of Mercy parish orders the Advent candle sets for the wreaths, according to McEnery, and the schools reimburse them. She says that this year they were also able to get candles from the craft store Michaels.  “This year, we sent home the oasis, the candles, and some embellishments like flowers and purple balls in a bag. We asked people to gather their own cedar to have handy and if they couldn’t get cedar to let us know and we could get it for them. We ended up making nearly 20 wreaths; eight at St. Martin of Tours and 11 at Our Lady of Mercy,” she says.  McEnery says that they made a wreath for the schools, but most of them stayed at home with the kids and their families.  “A lot of families will keep it on the dinner table and then on the Sundays there are prayers they can say when they light the candles. The idea is that they can be together and light the candle waiting for Christmas,” she says.  McEnery says that St. Martin of Tours met over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, Nov. 24 while Our Lady of Mercy met over Teams on Wednesday, Nov. 25 so that everyone could craft their wreaths together.  “We put together gift bags containing the necessary materials, a couple of blocks of oasis, a set of candles, a tin cake plate, accessories and prayer and information cards, which were sent home with students or through curbside pickup,” she says.   Following the workshop, they asked anyone who was willing to share pictures of themselves or their kids with the school so they could put them up on Twitter, which they did.   McEnery says that the workshops were made possible by the Parent Involvement Grant, which usually funds projects that can bring parents and families into the school.  “It was really hard to do that this year though. We were able to do this virtually and people are still able to be together and participate in something we normally do every year anyway,” she says. “So, we could do it that way, so it was nice.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Which age group — old or young — should get the COVID-19 vaccine first may depend on timing

    If supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are initially limited, who should be vaccinated first? A mathematical model shows when and why it’s best to start with the young, and when older people should go first.