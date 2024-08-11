U.S. Closing Ceremony Outfits Get Run Over By Critics: 'Channeling NASCAR'

Ralph Lauren should have left these duds on pit row.

The clothing company got slammed Sunday for the auto racing aesthetic of its closing ceremony outfits for the U.S. team at the ParisOlympics.

Commenters on social media joked that the uniforms looked like something out of NASCAR or Will Ferrell’s “Talladega Nights,” while others quipped that they were hideous valet parking outfits.

The two people who might be left with the most skid marks on them, however, are flag bearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead, who first entered the Stade de France for the Americans and have been at the center of most of the jokes about the country’s closing ceremony uniforms.

“Katie Ledecky looks like she just won the Indy 500,” one person cracked on X, formerly called Twitter.

Ouch.

Check out more comments below:

.@TeamUSA closing ceremony outfits: "NASCAR by Ralph Lauren" — joe janecek (@joejanecek) August 11, 2024

There a reason the US team is channeling NASCAR in their outfits? Waiting on them to break out some Budweisers and Big Macs #ClosingCeremony — T Schroeder (@DrunkMarcoPolo) August 11, 2024

Hideous “parking attendant” closing ceremony outfits for USA — Safety 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦💚 (@PremSafety) August 11, 2024

The USA closing ceremony outfits look like they’re about to join a NASCAR race #ClosingCeremony — ⚾️🖤♡Amanda♡🖤⚾️ (@zephyrsky) August 11, 2024

Everyone’s #ClosingCeremony outfits are so clean and then the US… is wearing something straight out of the Ricky Bobby collection. — I’m Trying, Tameka! (@BeezHunny) August 11, 2024

Why can't USA athletes have opening/closing ceremony outfits that don't look look like prep school uniforms or NASCAR drivers — kristen (@quadrupleloops) August 11, 2024

What in the world are these NASCAR uniform outfits for the closing ceremony? I’m begging the US to get another designer for these athletes #OlympicGames#closingceremony — eattherich (@InesD) August 11, 2024

