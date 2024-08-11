U.S. Closing Ceremony Outfits Get Run Over By Critics: 'Channeling NASCAR'

Ron Dicker
2 min read

Ralph Lauren should have left these duds on pit row.

The clothing company got slammed Sunday for the auto racing aesthetic of its closing ceremony outfits for the U.S. team at the ParisOlympics.

Commenters on social media joked that the uniforms looked like something out of NASCAR or Will Ferrell’s “Talladega Nights,” while others quipped that they were hideous valet parking outfits.

The two people who might be left with the most skid marks on them, however, are flag bearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead, who first entered the Stade de France for the Americans and have been at the center of most of the jokes about the country’s closing ceremony uniforms.

“Katie Ledecky looks like she just won the Indy 500,” one person cracked on X, formerly called Twitter.

Ouch.

Check out more comments below:

