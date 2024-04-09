U.S. couple gets engaged on solar eclipse flight

STORY: “The flight was such a special event. It seemed like I could never come up with anything else so special to propose to her, and I wanted it to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so it just seemed perfect to combine it,” he told Reuters.

Passengers wearing protective lenses glazed through both sides of the plane at the rare spectacle of the moon appearing as a dark orb creeping in front of the sun, briefly blocking out all but a brilliant halo of light, or corona, around the sun's outer edge.

About 32 million people in the United States lived within the path of totality, and federal officials predicted another 5 million people traveled to be there. Countless eclipse-watching events were being convened at bars, stadiums, fairgrounds, and parks along the path of totality.