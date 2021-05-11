U.S. regulators should demand banks to hold more cash for climate risks -think tank

Pete Schroeder
Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve and other bank regulators should force banks to hold more cash to guard against potential losses due to climate change and possible steps to fight it, one of Washington's top liberal think tanks said on Tuesday.

The plan https://www.americanprogress.org/?p=498976, published by the Center for American Progress and seen first by Reuters, is likely to inform a looming debate about exactly how far bank regulators should go in policing climate change as the Biden administration looks to tackle the issue on all fronts.

The paper argues that regulators could move quickly to bolster banks' capital cushions by establishing several new safeguards, including a new capital surcharge directly tied to how much pollution banks directly finance and heightened stress tests of big banks that incorporate climate risks.

Several of the changes are likely to be strongly opposed by Wall Street, and regulators, led by the Fed, have taken a much more deliberate approach to climate than sought by progressive Democrats.

After lagging European counterparts on climate change under the Trump administration, the Fed has ramped up efforts in recent months, including devoting new staff specifically to exploring how climate change could affect the economy and the financial system.

But the Fed has yet to adopt any new policies in response to climate change, which some argue are already overdue.

“It’s positive they at least have acknowledged the severity or potential severity of these risks," said Gregg Gelzinis, a senior policy analyst who wrote the paper. "I give them credit for that, but it’s not going to provide a lot of comfort if we don’t see action."

The paper argues regulators should move quickly, directing banks to hold more capital if they are exposed to more heavily polluting industries, saying they could lose value as the world moves toward cleaner industries.

It adds the Fed should go farther with the largest banks, imposing a new capital surcharge directly tied to how much carbon they finance with their activities.

The report also called on the Fed to create a new exercise to test banks' resilience to climate change over the long term, as well as integrate near-term climate risk into the existing annual stress test of bank finances.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)

Latest Stories

  • Formula One great to develop electric vans, SUVs for carmakers, startups

    Supercar maker the Gordon Murray Group said on Tuesday it plans a 300-million-pound ($420 million) expansion over the next five years, which includes developing electric SUVs and delivery vehicles for carmakers as it shifts towards an all-electric supercar by 2030. "Electric is what we've been missing and that's where the future is," founder and chairman Gordon Murray, the Formula One design great who oversaw one of the sport's most successful cars to date, told Reuters. The carmaker will make 100 of them next year, selling for around 2.4 million pounds each.

  • Scores of dead bodies found floating in India's Ganges River

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities said Tuesday they haven't yet determined the cause of death. Health officials working through the night Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said. Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies. More corpses were found floating in the river on Tuesday, washing up in Ghazipur district in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state. Police and villagers were at the site, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Monday’s incident. “We are trying to find out where did these dead bodies come from? How did they get here?” said Mangla Prasad Singh, a local official. Surinder, a resident of Ghazipur who uses one name, said villagers didn't have enough wood to cremate their dead on land. “Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water,” he said. “Bodies from around 12-13 villages have been buried in the water.” Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases as infections in India grow faster than anywhere else in the world. On Tuesday, the country confirmed nearly 390,000 new cases, including 3,876 more deaths. Overall, India has had the second highest number of confirmed cases after the U.S. with nearly 23 million and over 240,000 deaths. All of the figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say. The Associated Press

  • Jewish group extremely disturbed by reports of Hitler Youth flags in Alberta towns

    A prominent Jewish organization says it is extremely disturbed by reports of Hitler Youth flags being displayed in two Alberta towns within days of each other. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies says it filed a criminal complaint with RCMP after being alerted on the weekend to Hitler Youth and Confederate flags by a resident of Breton, Alta., about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. The Toronto-based organization says in a release that the RCMP confirmed that officers spoke to the property owner, who has refused to take down the flags. The report came less than a week after the Jewish group filed a complaint to the RCMP about a Hitler Youth flag at a property in Boyle, Alta., about 125 kilometres north of Edmonton. In a recent interview, RCMP spokeswoman Const. Chantelle Kelly said that property owner removed a flag after speaking with officers. Mounties were not immediately available for comment on the Breton flag, but have said they were investigating whether hate was a factor in the Boyle case. “Technically, flying a flag is not illegal in itself, so (investigators) have to determine whether there is motivation or something else behind it that is criminal in nature,” Kelly said in an interview last week. The Simon Wiesenthal Center said Tuesday that “it is extremely disturbing and quite disheartening to once again see a Hitler Youth flag, as well as the Confederate flag, on display.” The organization said it has written to Breton's mayor and village council to ask that they work with police to ensure the flags are removed. "These displays of hate go against the values that Canada stands for and are an attack on not only the Jewish and Black communities, but also on our veterans and fallen soldiers who made unspeakable sacrifices to defeat the Nazis and preserve our freedoms,” Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, the group's policy director, said in the release. "We urge police to investigate this incident as a hate crime and for community leaders to send a message loud and clear that hate will not be tolerated in their community.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

  • Liberal MP questions Justice Department's legal advice on fired scientists

    OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is advising the Public Health Agency of Canada not to rely on legal advice from the federal Justice Department because it is not always right. Toronto MP Rob Oliphant, parliamentary secretary to the Foreign Affairs minister, gave the advice late Monday at a House of Commons committee that is trying to find out why two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory were fired. PHAC president Iain Stewart told the special committee on Canada-China relations that revealing details would breach the Privacy Act and jeopardize national security and an ongoing RCMP investigation. He says that advice was given by the Justice Department. Committee members, backed up by parliamentary law clerk Phiippe Dufresne, insist they have the constitutional authority to order the production of any documents they please and that their authority takes precedence over any other laws. But Christian Roy, director and senior general counsel of health legal services at the Justice Department, says the department has never recognized the power of committees to compel documents in violation of the Privacy Act or other laws. Oliphant questioned Roy's legal opinion. "Lawyers are not always right and Justice lawyers are particularly, in my mind, not always right," he told the committee. He noted that Justice lawyers were wrong in claiming a law banning genetic discrimination was unconstitutional, after fighting it all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada. Moreover, Oliphant said he was "horrified" to discover that Justice lawyers had advised the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to illegally keep potentially revealing electronic data about people over a 10-year period. "I have learned to now question of Department of Justice lawyers," Oliphant said, suggesting that Stewart get "a second opinion because the Justice Department is not giving you the best advice." The committee voted unanimously later Monday to give PHAC 10 days to turn over unredacted documents about the fired scientists, which the parliamentary law clerk is to review and advise committee members as to what needs to be blacked out to protect privacy, national security and the police investigation. If the agency continues to refuse to disclose the unredacted documents, the committee will seek an order to do so from the House of Commons. PHAC formally terminated the employment of Canadian scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, in January. The pair was escorted out of the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in July 2019 over what Stewart has described as "relating to possible breaches in security protocols." The Winnipeg lab is Canada’s only Level Four laboratory, designed to deal safely with deadly contagious germs such as Ebola. PHAC has previously said the pair's escorted exit had nothing to do with the fact that four months earlier, Qiu had been responsible for a shipment of Ebola and Henipah viruses to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. Stewart has released some redacted documents to the committee about that virus transfer, which he said show that all laws and protocols were followed. He also assured the committee Monday that there is no link between those viruses and the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which first surfaced in China's Wuhan province. That didn't stop Conservative MP Michael Chong, who referred to the two fired scientists as being Chinese when they are in fact Canadians. "There is no doubt that (Qui) trained technicians at that very institute of virology to establish a Level Four lab, the only Level Four lab in the People's Republic of China, and there is no doubt that the coronavirus emerged ostensibly in Wuhan a number of months later," Chong said. He dismissed suggestions that he was peddling a conspiracy theory, citing various experts who've posited that the coronavirus may have been inadvertently released from the Wuhan lab. Oliphant accused Chong of "drawing two threads that are completely unrelated together," calling it "absolutely irresponsible" and "cheap politics." Bloc Quebecois MP Stephane Bergeron agreed that Chong's language was inflammatory. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Alberta reports 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 as vaccine rollout expands

    Alberta reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and seven new deaths, as the province's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to everyone in the province age 12 or older. The province has now seen 1,916,957 doses of vaccine administered, an increase of 27,918 from the previous day. So far, 318,841 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. As of end of day Sunday, about 35.7 per cent of Alberta's population had received at least one dose. In a social media post, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said more than 112,000 Albertans age 12 and older had booked vaccine appointments as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the first day of the newly expanded eligibility. Labs completed 13,921 tests for COVID-19 Sunday, with a positivity rate around 11.4 per cent. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise. Across the province, 690 people were being treated in hospital for the disease, an increase of 22 from the previous day. Included in the total were 158 patients in intensive care. Alberta had 25,438 active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. Here's how those cases break down regionally: Calgary zone: 11,539 Edmonton zone: 5,944 North zone: 3,762 Central zone: 2,807 South zone: 1,335 Unknown: 51 The latest R-value information, the number of people infected by each infected person, shows that spread of COVID-19 had slowed across the province last week, except for the Calgary zone. Here are the latest R-value numbers from May 3 to May 9: Alberta, province-wide: 1.00 Edmonton zone: 0.96 Calgary zone: 1.06 Rest of Alberta: 0.94 On Monday, the World Health Organization classified the B1617 variant, first found in India, as a global variant of concern. So far, six cases of that variant have been detected in Alberta. There are currently 10,673 active variant cases in Alberta, though the province recently reduced its variant testing and is no longer screening all positive cases for variants of concern.

  • Endangered tiger cub dies at Toronto Zoo a week after birth

    TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says an endangered tiger cub born just over a week ago has died after experiencing serious health issues. The zoo says in a Facebook post that the Amur tiger cub, one of three born on April 30, was euthanized Sunday evening. It says the decision was made after the cub's health deteriorated despite days of critical care by veterinarians. The zoo says the male cub started looking lethargic last Friday, and tests eventually showed it had severe liver damage and life-threatening electrolyte imbalances. The organization says an autopsy has since confirmed the liver damage and indicated the cub was not properly digesting milk. It says the two other cubs appear to be doing well and continue to be monitored by zoo staff. The cubs were born after their mother, an Amur tiger nicknamed Mazzy, was paired with the male tiger Vasili through a program meant to promote conservation. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Philippines detects Indian variant as daily COVID-19 cases near eight-week low

    The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday, even as confirmed daily COVID-19 infections fell to a near eight-week low. The World Health Organization has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as a variant of global concern with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

  • What happens when people get two different COVID-19 vaccines?

    As some experts continue to warn of very rare side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, Canadian health officials are now reviewing the research on mixing various COVID-19 shots. A study of a "mismatched" vaccine regimen is underway in the U.K. — but some scientists say there's reason to believe that administering two doses of different products could boost a person's immune response beyond what can be achieved by giving the same shot twice. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) caused some confusion earlier this month when it said the viral vector shot from AstraZeneca is not the "preferred" product given its associated risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a condition that causes blood clots. That warning came out after hundreds of thousands of Canadians had received the AstraZeneca vaccine already. According to the Ontario Science Table, estimates of the frequency of VITT in individuals who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine now range from 1 case in 26,000 to 1 case in 127,000 doses administered. The risk of developing this side effect, combined with an uncertain delivery schedule for future supply, has prompted some provinces to consider pausing AstraZeneca vaccinations altogether. Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said Sunday a temporary suspension "has been discussed at many levels, and certainly discussed at our provincial program right now." Christine Elliott, Ontario's health minister, said Monday that recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine may receive a different shot for their second dose. While the AstraZeneca product has been deemed safe and effective repeatedly by Health Canada regulators, some people who already have received that vaccine are now looking at their options. What does the research say about mixing vaccines? Researchers at Oxford University in the U.K. launched a study in early February to explore the possible benefits of alternating different COVID-19 vaccines. According to the lead scientists, the study is "looking for clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains." The study — otherwise known as the COVID-19 Heterologous Prime Boost study, or "Com-COV" — is collecting data to determine whether receiving two different types of vaccine generates an immune response at least equal to the response that follows receiving the same product twice. (A "heterologous" vaccination regimen is one that uses more than one product.) Some early results may be available soon; the study team told CBC News it's "anticipating sharing data in the next week or so." People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton on April 20, 2021.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) All of the shots currently in use in Canada and the U.K. follow the same two-dose schedule, with a "prime" dose followed by a second "boost" dose some weeks later. (The one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot has been approved for use in Canada but it has not yet been administered.) The Oxford researchers are evaluating the effects of vaccine combinations — comparing the results of a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by either the Pfizer vaccine or a second AstraZeneca dose, or a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine followed by either the AstraZeneca or a second dose of the Pfizer. A second study, called Com-COV 2, includes the products from Moderna and Novavax as booster vaccines. Jonathan Van-Tam is the deputy chief medical officer for England and one of the senior officials responsible for this study. He said this research will "give us greater insight into how we can use vaccines to stay on top of this nasty disease." "It is possible that by combining vaccines, the immune response could be enhanced, giving even higher antibody levels that last longer," he said in a statement. "Unless this is evaluated in a clinical trial, we just won't know." Dr. Helen Fletcher is a professor of immunology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the U.K. She said a "mismatched" vaccine program would deliver some practical benefits — vaccine delivery logistics would be greatly simplified — but there could be another good reason to pursue a mixed-dose regimen. The prospect of a 'stronger immune response' "I'm excited about the study because I think it's likely that the immune response will be even better if you mix and match vaccines," Fletcher said in an interview with CBC News. "Mixing vaccines could give you a stronger immune response, or it could give a broader type of immune response — generating a wider range of antibodies, or T cells as well as antibodies. It's also possible that a mix and match regimen could strengthen our immune response against virus variants because of this stronger or broader immunity." Vaccines teach the immune system — which includes both antibodies and T-cells — to recognize part of a virus. A T cell is a type of white blood cell that responds to viral infections and boosts the immune function of other cells. Vials of the COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a filling machine at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.(Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press) A single dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer shots has been found to generate a significant antibody response to the novel coronavirus. But a recent study by the U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium and the University of Birmingham found that the AstraZeneca vaccine may actually induce a stronger cellular immune response than the Pfizer shot. So a combination of the two shots "could lead to a higher quantity of antibody, but it can also broaden the immune response," Fletcher said. Is there any history of mixing different vaccines like this? Yes. Fletcher said people have been combining vaccine types for several decades in an effort to boost immune responses to malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and cancers. A mixed vaccine regimen was approved for Ebola last year. "When we give immunizations to infants, we use several different types of vaccine over a period of months and years with no safety concerns," Fletcher said. Are there any risks associated with a mismatched regimen? Fletcher said there have been no reports of any side effects beyond the ones already reported when the vaccines are administered individually. "The Com-COV study will, of course, be looking very closely at safety and it's great that this is being carefully monitored as part of a clinical trial, but I would not anticipate any safety problem with mixing vaccines," she said. Different vaccines administered as part of a two-dose regime do not directly interact with each other, as the vaccine particles are swiftly cleared by the immune system within days of immunization, Fletcher said. "There's no remaining vaccine mRNA or vaccine viral vector around when you give a second dose," she said. Jorg Fritz, a microbiology and immunology professor at McGill University, said he doesn't see why there would be any additional danger involved in receiving two different vaccines. Fritz said he also thinks it would be better to mix two vaccines that use different technologies than to wait too long to give the second shot. "I think it's more important to get a booster vaccination to have a more robust and more durable immune response against the viral proteins than using the same technology," Fritz told the Canadian Press. What have Canadian officials said about this? Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said last week the current guidance is for AstraZeneca recipients to get a second dose of the same product, but NACI is now reviewing the Oxford research on mixing AstraZeneca with an mRNA shot. "There will be further advice forthcoming on that second dose based on the evolving science. We should watch this space," Tam said. "All of the vaccines being used in Canada are targeting the virus' spike protein, so I think the science will look not just at whether the mixed schedule is safe, but whether that's actually an even better approach than using exactly the same vaccine for the two doses. Those questions remain to be answered." Would we have enough mRNA doses for a mix-and-match program? Probably. According to Health Canada, at least 1,540,000 AstraZeneca doses have been administered in Canada as of May 1. Thousands of Canadians have been vaccinated since then. With delivery of millions more mRNA shots expected over the coming months — Pfizer alone will deliver 2 million shots each week in May before ramping up to 2.4 million a week next month — there should be enough shots on hand to vaccinate AstraZeneca recipients with a second dose of a second product. But provinces may have to hold back some Pfizer supply to make this work. Canada has ordered 48 million Pfizer doses — 5.5 million were delivered in the January-through-March period, 24.2 million will arrive in the second quarter of this year and 18.3 million more are to follow between July and September. That's enough shots to vaccinate 24 million people with two doses. If some of that product is earmarked for people who already have doses of AstraZeneca, that leaves less product for first doses. Moderna is also expected to deliver 12.3 million doses of its mRNA product in the April-through-June period, with millions more doses expected in the third quarter of this year. WATCH: Canada will soon have enough doses to offer vaccines to all who want them Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said last Thursday that officials are "only starting to do deliberate planning on second doses." "What I would tell you is provinces and territories have a good handle on what they need. They keep tabs on who is getting which vaccine," he said. "Everybody is working on a very deliberate plan making sure people get the right vaccine when they're supposed to receive it." Will Canada shorten the time between shots? Possibly. NACI said in early March that, given the limited vaccine supply, provinces and territories may want to wait up to 16 weeks between first and second doses to give more people at least some level of protection. The provinces have since followed this guidance, with a few exceptions. For example, many long-term care home residents have been fully vaccinated on the timeline recommended by the vaccine makers. Pfizer calls for a second dose 21 days after the first, while Moderna stipulates the second shot should come 28 days later. Ontario announced Monday that it would begin offering second doses to some high-risk groups this week. "As more vaccines come in, that interval can be shorter," Tam said.

  • N.L. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, largely related to travel

    Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including confirmation of a presumptive case in a school on Newfoundland's west coast. With five new recoveries, there are now 77 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Six of Tuesday's new cases are in the Eastern Health region, four are in Central Health, and five are in Western Health. Thirteen are related to travel within Canada and the other two are close contacts of previous cases, the Department of Health said in a media release. On Tuesday morning, before confirmation of the presumptive case announced Monday, the department asked students and staff of Belanger Memorial School in the Codroy Valley to arrange a test, even if they did not have any COVID-19 symptoms. "This testing is part of a public health investigation to determine whether there has been transmission within the school. Being tested is an opportunity to help protect the health of all school and community members," reads a media advisory issued by Western Health on Tuesday morning. Belanger Memorial School is in the Codroy Valley and has an enrolment of 143 students, according to its profile on the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District website. The department issued a batch of flight advisories in relation to the new cases. Public health is asking passengers who travelled on these flights to arrange COVID-19 testing: Air Canada Flight 678 from Montreal to St. John's on Friday. WestJet Flight 3422 from Halifax to St. John's on Friday. Air Canada Flight 7542, leaving Toronto on Friday and arriving in Deer Lake on Saturday. Air Canada Flight 678 from Montreal to St. John's on Saturday. Air Canada Flight 7542, leaving Toronto on Saturday and arriving in Deer Lake on Sunday. Air Canada Flight 8016 from Montreal to St. John's on Sunday. Air Canada Flight 7542, leaving Toronto on Sunday and arriving in Deer Lake on Monday. Passengers can complete the online self-assessment tool or call 811 to arrange testing. There were also five more recoveries on Tuesday: one in Eastern Health, three in Central Health and one in Western Health. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19. To date, 136,615 people have been tested, including 317 since Monday's update. How to book a test To book a test, students and staff should complete the online self-assessment and referral tool here or call 811. When asked if they require a COVID-19 test as a result of an advisory from public health, people should select "Yes," and also answer "Yes" when asked if they're involved in the Belanger Memorial investigation. Residents will be contacted to book an appointment time. A temporary drive-up testing site is set up for Tuesday and Wednesday at at St. Ann's Social Centre in the Codroy Valley. People can check their test results here and they will usually be available within 24 hours. Anyone who has symptoms must isolate themselves, under public health guidelines. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to isolate themselves unless they have been advised to do so by public health. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • 'Health officials, Pallister lied to us for weeks'

    Business owner Jeremy Regan woke up angry and dejected Monday — yet another day when his barbershop had been forced to shutter again by the Manitoba government without any evidence about why it needed to happen, more than 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Regan is frustrated for his storefront not even because it had to close. “But I’m just absolutely confused and irritated that public-health officials and Premier Brian Pallister lied to us for weeks leading up to this,” the Hunter & Gunn owner told the Free Press. “We would’ve all been OK with these type of circuit-breaker closures, but it’s completely ruthless that they get a free pass on doing this, when all they did was tell us that the virus wasn’t coming from businesses and that we were doing a good job... When Pallister said the same things about us today, while telling us we still had to close, I just sighed so loudly. I literally wanted to yell.” Regan is not the only such business owner expressing this kind of discontent. In fact, stakeholders like the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce insist the provincial government has “completely flip-flopped” on its messaging leading up to new restrictions that came into effect Sunday, just before further measures were announced for schools and educators. “We simply don’t have the rationale, data or any such evidence provided to us right now for why this happened,” said Chuck Davidson, president and chief executive officer for the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. “It seems businesses are bearing that brunt certainly, not because they’re the cause of the soaring cases, but because they’re lumped into helping turn down the dial on transmission overall at other places — mostly gatherings which the province isn’t enforcing to its full capacity,” said Loren Remillard of the Winnipeg Chamber. On Monday, Premier Pallister announced new grants, after a weekend of outrage from the business community. Pallister failed to provide such supports earlier at a press conference announcing the restrictions, which he also did not attend. The Manitoba Bridge Grant, which will dole out $5,000 a pop, is expected to be automatically provided to small- and medium-sized business owners who had qualified for its previous three iterations by the end of this week. “We’re grateful for this grant because, yes, we’d been asking for this for weeks,” said Davidson. “Is it going to be enough? I don’t think $20,000 will ever be enough when you’ve been basically closed for well over a year.” Pressed Monday, Pallister would not answer why the Tory government changed its tune about imposing new restrictions that required these grants in the first place. And Pallister also refused to say how this “tough decision” was made without any modelling or contact tracing data showing they were needed. “I’m not going to apologize. We had to act. We chose to act,” Pallister told reporters at a news conference, about his “unapologetic” demeanour for imposing restrictions that he admitted were “done out of a sense of urgency without a lot of advance notice.” The premier acknowledged restaurants, in particular, were “caught off guard” by the Mother’s Day measure. “So, this is a thank-you to them,” he said of a new top-up for eateries on top of the bridge grant for their plight. “We continue to offer the most generous programs and supports in the country,” said Pallister inaccurately, when asked about assistance for workers, who will lose hours or be stuck without pay altogether due to the new provincial measures. He touted a new provincial pandemic sick leave program that provides workers $600 for up to five full days, but only if it’s related to COVID-19 and if they’re taking time off completely — not if they lose hours because of the new measures. Last week, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced more than a dozen new measures, as coronavirus infections reached a level not seen since the peak of the second wave in November. The new orders will last at least until May 30. “I think it’s a valid question to ask why businesses are being closed when all we’ve heard is cases are coming from elsewhere,” said Jonathan Alward, Prairies director for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, on Monday. “That said, I know for a lot of people this grant extension will definitely be very helpful as they deal with that.” The CFIB, Retail Council of Canada (Prairies), and the Winnipeg and Manitoba Chambers of Commerce all expect future closures and layoffs as a result of the new restrictions. Temur Durrani, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

  • After years detained in Dubai, falsely-accused Quebecer is grateful to be home

    After being detained on and off in Dubai since December 2015, Quebec geologist André Gauthier has finally returned to Canada. "I'm feeling very relieved, very well and very happy to be with my family," Gauthier said Tuesday morning. "And also very happy to retake the course of normal life." Originally from the Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean region, Gauthier was a whistleblower who alerted authorities in the United Arab Emirates to irregular dealings in a gold-trading company, Gold AE. But instead of being thanked for his efforts, he was arrested, charged and convicted with committing 73 counts in the very fraud he uncovered. After his arrest, Gauthier spent nearly 16 months in detention in Dubai from December 2015 to April 2017. "The conditions were very basic," said Gauthier. "Though we did manage to negotiate with the direction to buy some books." He later attempted to escape and return to Canada but was stopped in Oman before he could board his flight and was detained there before being extradited back to the UAE. "There was only one period where I really was down … and that was when I was recaptured in Oman," said Gauthier. In 2019, two Dubai court-appointed experts who analyzed the facts in the case exonerated Gauthier. However, due to a a technicality, Gauthier was only cleared of 11 counts of the total 73. "The court decided anyway to charge me with this and to go ahead with the condemnation so that's why I was a little scared and that's why I wrote to my son and my wife and my daughter, on a piece of paper, that they better forget me," said Gauthier. "Because certainly I'm innocent, certainly I will get out of this one day, but I could not ask them to wait anymore for me or even to have hope." André Gauthier arrived back in Toronto on May 5. He is now in mandatory quarantine. (Submitted by Alexis Gauthier) Still, the family did not give up hope. They continued to lobby the Canadian government on his behalf. His son, Alexis, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019, appealing for help. In June of 2020, after years of detention and legal battles, Gauthier was finally ordered released. However, he had to remain in the country to face civil charges related to the same affair. This explains why his return to Canada was delayed another 10 months. Cleared of all charges Radha Stirling, Gauthier's laywer, said her client has now been cleared of all charges in connection with the fraud case. Stirling told CBC that the real culprits responsible for the multimillion-dollar fraud fled Dubai before they could be caught and used her client as a scapegoat. She said that Gauthier didn't even have access to the bank accounts that would have allowed him to commit the crimes he was accused of. Stirling said it was thanks to the intervention of Global Affairs Canada that Gauthier's release was secured. Second honeymoon André Gauthier sees this mandatory quarantine period as an opportunity to make up for lost time with his wife. (Submitted by Alexis Gauthier) After years away, Gauthier, now 68, finally returned to Canada last week. He arrived in Toronto May 5 and is completing the mandatory quarantine for travellers in his home. Gauthier says he is grateful to be back and is looking at this quarantine period as a sort of honeymoon with his wife. "I am actually in honeymoon with my wife at home because my wife decided to confine," said Gauthier. "I've been seeing, through the window, my son and my grandson who I don't know." He hopes to be able to make up for lost time with his family once his quarantine is over. "Soon, I will be able to have [my family] in my arms," he said. While he was detained, his father and father-in-law both died and he missed their funerals. He hopes to go pay his respects once he gets out.

  • Crown says man knew his dogs were dangerous before they attacked several people

    A Saint John man accused of letting his dogs run loose on the lower west side in 2018 was back in court Tuesday to see if the Crown is allowed to add to the evidence against him. Michael Edmond Kirby, 58, is on trial on four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one of failing to abide by a court undertaking to keep his dogs on leash and muzzled when in public. The case is now tied up in legal arguments over the admissibility of so-called "similar act evidence" that centres around an earlier attack in 2018 and Kirby having to shoot one of his dogs in 2015. The lead investigator in the case testified in March that Kirby told her he kept a gun handy in case one of his dogs turned on him. That, says the Crown, proves that he knew his dogs could be dangerous. Lawyers for both sides spent the day in discussions with Justice Arthur Doyle, but no decision was made. The case is tentatively set to return to court on June 7. Numerous attacks alleged In March, the court heard allegations that Kirby's dogs attacked six people between June and December 2018. Most of his dogs were described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog mixes. According to the American Kennel Club's website, the Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog "requires firm guidance and early socialization, as they can be independent, territorial, and protective." The first complainant in the case testified that he was attacked by several dogs on his way from the port, where he worked, to the Tim Hortons on King Street West on Aug. 22, 2018. He said the dogs formed a semi-circle around him and bit his legs as he ran to a transport truck parked nearby. Michael Edmond Kirby, was charged with more than 30 bylaw infractions and criminal charges related to his Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs. (Brian Chisholm/CBC) He said he couldn't be sure but thought there were six dogs involved. Const. Jason Lohnes testified that he was at the Kings Street West Tim Hortons on Sept. 2 on an unrelated call, when he saw Kirby approach with three dogs on leashes. Kirby tied them to a sign post across the street and went into the restaurant. Lohnes saw a black dog with white markings on her chest get free. She went into the parking lot of the Tim Hortons and circled a man who had just come out with a tray of beverages. He said the dog kept trying to get behind the man, like a herding dog would do, and bite him on the leg. Lohnes suggested Kirby get muzzles for his dogs, but said Kirby seemed indifferent to the suggestion. The officer testified that he told Kirby it could have been a child that had come through the parking lot. He said Kirby dismissed that as "what if." But soon it was a child. On Dec. 12, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs on his way to catch the bus to go to school. A bystander managed to scare the dogs off — albeit briefly. The dogs returned to attack both of them before other people arrived to help. Michael Kirby's dogs have been described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog mixes. The dog in this photo is a purebred. (American Kennel Club) That attack came within minutes of another involving a pedestrian nearby. The dogs knocked the man to the ground. He testified that if it hadn't been for a female motorist stopping and managing to scare away the dogs, "they might have had me." By the Dec. 12 incidents, Kirby was already on a court order to keep his dogs on his property at all times, except when he took them for a walk. He was ordered to take them one at a time and keep them muzzled and on leash each time. Kept a gun hand — just in case The lead investigator in the case testified in March that Kirby always kept a gun handy in his apartment in case one of his dogs turned on him. She said Kirby told her that he shot one of his dogs in 2015. Kirby was arrested by police after the Dec. 12, 2018 incidents, and by the time the dogs were removed from his home two days later, one of them was dead and "looked like it was chewed on," according to the testimony of a police officer who was part of a 12-person team assembled to seize the dogs. The other five dogs were euthanized, the court heard.

  • NDP join Liberals to cut short debate, move pandemic election bill forward

    OTTAWA — New Democrats joined forces Monday with the Liberals to cut short initial debate on a bill aimed at ensuring a federal election could be held safely, if need be, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move means Bill C-19 will be put to a second reading vote Tuesday, allowing it to be referred to a House of Commons committee for greater scrutiny and potential amendments. It prompted howls of protest from Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs, who accused the minority Liberal government of gagging MPs and short-circuiting democracy on a bill meant to protect it. Changes to election rules "should go forward if and only if there’s a large consensus around it," Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said. "One player cannot impose his own rules on every other player on the ice." Among other things, the bill would allow for a three-day voting period, rather than the usual one day, and make it easier for voters to obtain and cast mail-in ballots. It would also allow Elections Canada more flexibility to conduct mobile polls in long-term care facilities. Conservatives accused the government of "rushing" the bill on which they've had only four hours of debate since it was introduced almost five months ago. Cutting short debate on legislation is never acceptable but doing so on a bill concerning "the right to vote of citizens is to add insult to injury," said Conservative House leader Gerard Deltell. They also argued that the move shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to pull the plug on his own government in the midst of a deadly pandemic. "If the government does not want a pandemic election, what is the big desire to rush this bill through now?" asked Regina Conservative MP Warren Steinley. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc noted that the Conservatives are the ones who repeatedly move motions of non-confidence in the minority Liberal government — which would result in an election if all three main opposition parties were to support any of them. "If anybody is rushing to an election, it would certainly appear the Conservatives are willing to play chicken all the time, hoping somebody else swerves," he said. "We do not think that is a very responsible way to to proceed," LeBlanc added, noting that the bill was prompted by the chief electoral officer's urgent appeal last fall for temporary rule changes to allow, if needed, for the safe conduct of an election during the pandemic. While Conservatives maintained they wanted more time to debate the bill, they ate up the three hours that were supposed to be devoted to C-19 Monday, using a procedural tactic that forced the Commons to debate instead a committee report on the Line 5 pipeline dispute with Michigan. New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie said his party supported imposing time allocation on C-19 debate only after the Conservatives made it clear they're only interested in blocking the bill. "I don't think it's responsible as parliamentarians to wait until we stumble into an election," he said in an interview. Earlier Monday, the NDP had proposed extending Commons sitting hours to allow more time for debating C-19 but Blaikie said the Conservatives rejected that idea. "It's hard not to conclude that the Conservatives are being totally disingenuous when they say they want more time for this bill, that they're not just trying to stop it from moving forward at all," he said. The Conservatives' approach to the bill raises the suspicion that they'd be perfectly content if a pandemic election was held and thousands of voters were not able or were afraid to cast ballots, Blaikie added. "This is the kind of conclusion one ultimately has to draw," he said. "I think we all have to ask ourselves why it is that the official Opposition is so dead set against (moving the bill forward)." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

  • All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: doctor

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's provincial health officer says COVID-19 measures will eventually be loosened across the province at the same time despite lower transmission rates in some regions, but case numbers and hospitalizations are still too high to consider changes. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that two previous attempts last year to lift restrictions regionally did not work because people travelling from one area to another brought the illness along or took it back home with them. She said Nova Scotia is an example of how a low number of cases can quickly climb, so everyone in B.C. will need to follow the same rules as rising vaccination levels and fewer hospitalizations allow indoor dining to resume, for example. "We know how important that is for restaurants, but it's also an important safe place when rates are low in our community and when people are protected through immunization," Henry said. People who have received two doses of a vaccine can't yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she said, because vaccines do not provide 100 per cent protection and those who have been immunized can get infected again because too much of the virus is still being transmitted. "Right now we're not at a place where any of us can let our guard down, but we will get there and we will be there in a matter of weeks now, not months anymore." Henry urged everyone who is eligible to book an appointment to get vaccinated and said that compared with teachers, fewer child-care workers have chosen to get immunized. The province reported 1,759 cases of COVID-19 over three days on Monday, along with 20 deaths, most of them among people over the age of 70. People who are aged 40 and up could register for the province's age-based vaccination plan as of Monday, along with those who are 18 and over and living in high-risk areas. Henry said a vaccination plan for children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be released in the coming days and anyone who received their first dose before the provincial registration system was set up should book their second dose online. An interactive app providing information on case numbers and vaccination rates in particular neighbourhoods and by age and sex will also be available soon, she said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Alberta government knew bighorn sheep contaminated with coal mine selenium: scientist

    EDMONTON — Alberta's environment department has known for years that toxins from old coal mines are contaminating populations of the province's official animal, the bighorn sheep. Jeff Kneteman, a now-retired senior biologist with Alberta Environment, says the department failed to follow up his research showing high selenium levels in sheep living on the sites of old mines. The government's own management plan for bighorns acknowledges the problem as far back as 2015. But Kneteman says he was unable to interest the department in finding out what was going on. Kneteman says his research showed selenium in those sheep were "miles higher" than in any other population in the province. He says those sheep have some of the worst reproductive success of any herd he's measured, which is one of the effects of selenium contamination. The news comes as the United Conservative government tries to convince Albertans that its regulatory and monitoring system can protect against the negative effects of more coal mining in the Rocky Mountains. The Canadian Press

  • Child hospitalized after eating cannabis cookies packaged to look like Oreos

    A New Brunswick mom whose seven-year-old was hospitalized after eating what he thought were Oreo cookies is calling for a crackdown on cannabis-product packaging. Tobi Russo, who lives on Eel Ground First Nation southwest of Miramichi and is recovering from surgery, says she was having a rest on the couch Saturday morning when her youngest son, Moises, came upstairs to tell her he wasn't feeling well. Russo said it was plain to see he was in distress — his pupils were dilated and he was having heart palpitations — and she asked him what had happened. He told her he'd eaten some cookies, and she asked him to bring her the package. Russo was astonished: the packaging looked strikingly similar to the packaging for Oreo cookies, right down to the distinctive shiny blue cellophane wrap, and the font on the image of a chocolate creme cookie against a splash of white cream in the background. Except that they were in fact Stoneo cookies, by "Dabisco," which is not a legal product, and contained a total of 500 mg of THC. For comparison, a typical legal edibles product for sale at Cannabis NB contains between 2.5 and 10 mg of THC. Moises had eaten both of the cookies in the package. Alarmed, Russo called the poison control line and an ambulance. Moises was taken to Miramichi Regional Hospital, where he was diagnosed with an overdose and was hospitalized and monitored for 24 hours. He's home now and safe, and is not expected to have any long-term health issues because of the incident, but it has left Russo badly shaken. Stoneo cannabis cookies are sold in packaging that is almost identical to Oreo cookies packaging. (Weed Deals ) Cookies brought into home without her knowledge Russo said she had no idea the cookies had been brought into the house. "I live a drug- and alcohol-free life," said Russo, who has worked as an addictions counsellor. "If I would have known they were in the house, I would have destroyed them." There are adult relatives and four children, including teenagers, in the house, and there are friends who come and go, Russo said. She is quick to point out that she isn't trying to spark a "witch hunt" in her household or in her community. If anything, she said, she blames herself. "I am his mother and I'm responsible for what comes into this house," Russo said. Her real beef is with the companies that appear to directly target children with packaging that is dangerously similar to that of products they love. Stoneo cookies, by Canadian online dispensary Weed Deals, are just one example. There are Stoner Patch Kidz gummies, whose packaging mimics the distinctive packaging of Sour Patch Kids gummy candies, Fruit Gushers medicated gummies, Nerds Rope candy, and others. All of them mimic the original candies, from the packaging colour to the font to the graphic design. Oreo brand tries to stop 'misappropriation' "These big corporations should have a responsibility to not make it so inviting" to children, Russo said. "Adults would buy these products whether they had fancy packaging or not, they would buy it for the effect, so there's really no need to make it look all fun and fanciful." CBC News has reached out to Weed Deals, which sells the Stoneo cookies and other edibles, but did not immediately receive a response. On Tuesday, Mondelez International, which owns Oreo and many other snack brands, said in a statement that it takes the misuse of its products and brands seriously and "will act as necessary to protect consumers from actions that misrepresent" them. "In this case, the misappropriation of our OREO name and our packaging to sell THC-containing products is particularly troubling as the use of our designs may make the products more attractive and appealing to children," the statement said. "While we have reported the misuse to various agencies globally, we feel strongly about taking action to defend the OREO brand and to prevent its use by third parties to sell unregulated and infringing products. …Our products are safe to consume." Oreo cookies packaging. (Mondelez International) First Nation dispensary drops products The sale of cannabis in Canada has had some grey areas from the start. While Cannabis NB is the only legal retailer of cannabis in New Brunswick, First Nations leaders have argued that their communities weren't consulted when the Cannabis Act was being established, and that they do in fact have the right to sell cannabis in their own territories. Federal cannabis laws will come up for a three-year review this fall, giving First Nations an opportunity to make a new deal with the Canadian government that would allow them to sell legally. Cannabis NB does not sell Stoneo or other edibles that do not conform to Health Canada's quality control standards and guidelines, including packaging and THC levels. But such products are available online and at some dispensaries throughout the province, including some First Nation dispensaries, and calls for something to be done about their packaging are mounting. On Monday night, the co-owner of a cannabis dispensary on the Eel Ground First Nation, also known as Natoaganeg, posted a statement on Facebook announcing it will be dropping all products that employ the brand-mimicking tactic in the wake of Moises' accidental overdose. Although we may not be able to convince a company to alter their marketing strategies, we can make a difference by choosing not to offer these products in our store. - Devin Ward, co-owner of Lefty's Canna dispensary Lefty's Canna did not sell the Stoneo product in question, Devin Ward noted in his statement. However, he said, distributors have a responsibility to ensure that "incidents like the one this past weekend are avoided." "Ultimately, we are a collection of families that operates Lefty's. We have kids of our own and really sympathize with this unfortunate situation," he said in the statement. "Although we may not be able to convince a company to alter their marketing strategies, we can make a difference by choosing not to offer these products in our store." In an interview Monday night, Ward, himself a father of young boys, explained that Moises' hospital scare "hit close to home." "Moises is the same age as my son, they were in kindergarten together a few years ago. We know them on a personal level, so it was upsetting," he said. Devin Ward, with wife Kayla and their sons, Dexter, left, and Jackson. Ward co-owns a dispensary on the Eel Ground First Nation and said Monday night that the dispensary will be dropping all products whose packaging mimics brands known to children.(Submitted by Devin Ward) Public Health to discuss incident with Health Canada In an email Tuesday, New Brunswick's Public Health department said it was not aware of the packaging, but now plans to share the information with Health Canada. "We will share with Health Canada colleagues for followup as they are responsible for packaging," department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said. He noted individuals can also report concerns to Health Canada, via the Cannabis Reporting Form section on Health Canada's website. Health Canada said Monday that it is looking into the matter. MLA commends Russo for coming forward Michelle Conroy, the People's Alliance MLA for Miramichi, also knows Russo and Moises. On Monday, Conroy called Moises' close call "horrifying," and questioned how companies can be allowed to blatantly target children in their marketing of adult products. "We've been seeing posts about Doritos bags, candies and gummies, all of which are pointed towards children's treats. … it's very concerning." Conroy praised Russo for sharing her story, knowing that she would face online trolling and posting hurtful comments. "I really commend her for having the bravery to come forward because it will bring a lot of awareness to people who have no idea this is even happening," Conroy said. "I have two teenage boys here and you never know who's coming and going half the time, they're in the basement, they're bringing in treats and snacks … it can easily happen." Conroy said she'd like to see "stronger rules" around the packaging of such products, similar to the rules around cigarettes, and plans to look into the matter further. "It's really alarming that this can be done on any level," she said. "I don't think they should be able to do this at all."

  • More than 2,000 migrants arrive on Italian island

    About 20 boats carrying more than 2,000 migrants have arrived at the tiny island of Lampedusa, southwest of Sicily, overwhelming Italy's migrant housing centre there.

  • Trudeau rejects Alberta cabinet minister accusation PM wants COVID-19 health disaster

    EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting an accusation from Alberta’s justice minister that the federal government is part of a trio wanting the province’s health system to collapse under the pressure of COVID-19. “It’s a shame to see people pointing fingers and laying blame and suggesting that anyone in Canada wants anything else than to get through this pandemic as safely as possible everywhere,” Trudeau, responding to remarks by Kaycee Madu, said in Ottawa on Tuesday. “Playing politics at this point is just not what Canadians want to see.” Alberta has recently had COVID-19 case rates that are the highest in North America. Trudeau noted he reached out to Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta's big city mayors last week to offer further support if called upon. “Every step of the way the federal government has been there to support Canadians, with $8 out of every $10 in pandemic support coming from the federal government,” said Trudeau. “We will continue to work with all governments across this county to make sure we’re getting through this.” Last week, Kenney introduced tighter public health restrictions. He warned that hospitals were otherwise on course to be overwhelmed in a matter of weeks. Madu, in a Facebook post last Friday, wrote that the province can't risk giving the COVID-19 virus a chance to "overwhelm our health-care system. "That's what the NDP, the media and the federal Liberals were looking for and want," he wrote. Madu was not made available for an interview, but his spokesman, Blaise Boehmer, has said Madu stands by the remark. Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her caucus has pushed for Kenney’s government to enact rules and messaging to reduce the spread of the virus, while giving businesses financial aid to survive and workers support to allow them to isolate but still provide for their families. “A minister of the Crown would be best served to listen to the proposals that are put forward by the Opposition as well as, heaven forbid, the critiques, because that is actually the way our system works,” said Notley. She said Madu’s comments in the justice post are Kenney’s responsibility. “You don’t tend to see that sort of incendiary, thoughtless messaging or tone from someone who takes on the role of justice minister,” she said. Alberta has well over 25,000 active COVID-19 cases. There were 690 people in hospital on Monday and 158 of them were in intensive care -- the highest since the pandemic began. Kenney, after resisting calls for more health restrictions, acted last Tuesday. He closed schools and brought in sharper limits on businesses and worship services. He had been facing criticism that his government waited too long to react to the pandemic's third wave, but replied that no one should point fingers and politicize the fight against COVID-19. Kenney and his minsters have repeatedly accused Trudeau’s government of hamstringing the relief effort and, as late as April 29, Kenney blamed Alberta's third wave on Ottawa for a slow vaccine rollout. Also Tuesday, Alberta Health confirmed it won't give out more first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being. Spokesman Tom McMillan said the decision was made because there aren't any confirmed shipments of AstraZeneca coming and the province only has 8,400 doses left. Those are to be used as second doses. “Unlike with AstraZeneca, Alberta is receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in large and consistent shipments,” said McMillan, who noted that more than 236,000 doses are arriving this week alone. Alberta has administered 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

    A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives. Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

  • Louisiana Democrat sworn into Congress, replacing Biden aide

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana was sworn into the House on Tuesday, adding some breathing room to the party’s tight majority. Carter, 57, represents a majority-Black district centered in New Orleans that extends up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge. The seat opened after Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond left the position to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden. Carter had served in a variety of local and state political positions over the course of three decades before winning a runoff election to succeed Richmond. He is the only Democratic member of the Louisiana congressional delegation. Carter said in his inaugural speech on the House floor that his district is known for Mardi Gras, jazz, great food and its vibrant manufacturing base, but he said it also has a lot of needs, including economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure investment, environmental justice and education. “I commit to working with everyone in the Congress and the White House to address those needs and to stand strong when those needs are not being addressed,” Carter said. Carter’s swearing-in gives Democrats a 219-212 edge in the House, with four vacancies. Of those vacancies, three seats had been held by Democrats and one by a Republican. No party turnover is expected when special elections are held to fill those vacancies. The race to succeed Richmond was a crowded one. Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, both serving as state senators, emerged as the top vote-getters among 15 candidates in the March primary. Carter had the backing of Richmond and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. Peterson was supported by voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As is the norm for swearing-in ceremonies, lawmakers put aside their party and political differences. Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, welcomed Carter, saying that “he’s committed his life to public service.” “We look forward to continuing that great tradition as Republicans and Democrats working together for the best interests of our great state of Louisiana as well as for the nation,” said Scalise, who also represents Louisiana. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was also at the Capitol and spoke during a ceremonial event just outside the House floor. He called Carter “pretty strong-willed,” prompting laughter from Carter’s family and friends, before he added, “but always pleasant to deal with.” Kevin Freking, The Associated Press