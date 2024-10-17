U.S. forces target underground Houthi weapons storage sites in Yemen

(Reuters) - The United States conducted precision strikes on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"U.S. forces targeted several of the Houthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," Austin said.

The attack comes after the U.S. military earlier this month carried out 15 strikes against targets linked to Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, where residents reported blasts at military outposts and an airport.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media website X that its battle damage assessments were underway and do not indicate civilian casualties.

