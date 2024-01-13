U.S. launches second round of attacks on Houthi targets
Nic Robertson reports on how Houthis are rallying support after U.S. and UK strike targets again in Yemen.
The former president claimed the newspaper and three reporters were part of an "insidious plot" to expose his tax records The post Donald Trump Ordered to Pay New York Times $400,000 for Frivolous Lawsuit appeared first on TheWrap.
“Just like he said: he did it,” the president captioned a video of his predecessor.
The Democratic lawmaker ripped into Trump's latest wild claim.
In what must sound like music to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ears, the military aid that the U.S. had been providing to Ukraine has currently been halted, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Jan. 11.
Weather continues to impact the schedule of presidential candidates heading into the Iowa caucuses as former President Donald Trump has now canceled three out of his four in-person commit to caucus rallies. Instead, Trump will hold a series of telerallies and is still expected to go forward with his in-person appearance at his commit to caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa. The video comes as the campaign had to cancel four surrogate events they had planned this week as Trump made voluntary court appearances on Tuesday and Thursday.
Michael Cohen brushed off recent attacks from his former boss Friday. “He’s a felon, convicted felon and not a good person,” former President Trump said of Cohen after closing arguments in his civil fraud trial in New York. Cohen asked if there was a “reason” to “respond” to Trump in an interview on CNN. “He…
The focus on Trump’s very real foreign government payments comes as Republicans push evidence-free claims that Joe Biden received similar payments.
Bianna Golodryga speaks to Yuval Abraham, a journalist at +972 Magazine, on his investigations into how the Israeli army is operating in Gaza.
Western countries t succumbing to war fatigue "will have to take care of the Muscovites when they come to occupy their territories," Chief of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Le Monde on Jan. 11.
The CNN anchor questioned New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu after he said he’d back Trump as the Republican nominee, even if he were convicted.
With four days before the first caucus of the 2024 Republican primary race, almost all candidates who have little hope of winning have dropped out.
The magazine similarly warned about Trump in 2016.
A majority of Americans in a new survey say they would support the Supreme Court either disqualifying former President Trump from presidential ballots across the country or letting states decide whether to include him on their ballots. Nearly one-third — 30 percent — of respondents in the ABC News/Ipsos survey said they think the justices…
A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Moscow would regard any move by Britain to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine as a declaration of war against Russia. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in response to a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv to announce an increase in military funding to help Ukraine purchase new military drones.
"Why shouldn't we demand the best this country can offer?" asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska.
According to Trump, none of his legal troubles are his fault.
France failed to sign a statement of support for the US and UK air strikes on the Houthis after it said it would not take part in bombing raids to protect Red Sea shipping.
Ukraine has revealed that its Neptune anti-ship missile was first used to target the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa said in an interview with NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 11.
The US and UK shot down a combination of 18 one-way attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile on Tuesday.
