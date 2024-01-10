U.S. looks to Mexico to help with migrant influx

The U.S. Border Patrol processed a record 300,000 migrants at the southern border in December. Now, the Biden administration is hoping to lean on Mexico to curb the flow of migrants crossing into the U.S. Details on Yahoo News.

- President Biden wants Mexico's help at the border now that thousands of migrants have made their way to the US, contributing to a crisis in major cities like Chicago and New York.

ERIC ADAMS: The national government needs to fix this problem. We got 3,000 migrants asylum's last week.

- But in exchange, Mexico has its own demands, which include asking the US to approve a plan to provide $20 billion to Latin America and the Caribbean, remove sanctions against Venezuela and Cuba, and grant at least 10 million Hispanics in the US the right to stay and work legally. Those are some pretty high demands for Biden, who would need to work with Republicans to make any of it happen.

MIKE JOHNSON: If the Biden administration would reinstate just the Remain in Mexico policy, it could stem the flow by probably 70% or more.

- It also raises the stakes for Biden, who's headed into a reelection campaign that will very likely rely on his ability to gain control of the Southern border.

JOE BIDEN: Got to do something. They ought to get me the money I need to protect the border.