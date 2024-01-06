U-M arrives in Houston
The UNiversity of Michigan Wolverines arrive in Houston, Texas for the National Championship game.
When Michigan and Washington battle Monday we will get the last national champion that truly represents a conference and a region of the country.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
Two of the bigger antagonists in this nearly two-year-old feud are showing signs of a reconciliation.
After a stellar career at Maryland, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is hoping to get a waiver for another year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
News, notes, injury updates, trade rumors and scouting reports as the Sacramento Kings prepare to face the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open, the first Canadian to win his national open in 68 years. Overlooked in the pandemonium of that moment last June was the smile of Tommy Fleetwood. “He was so gracious,” Taylor said.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will b
VICTORIA — A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an "abuse" of the licensing system. The Raincoast Conservation Foundation, based in Sidney, B.C., said Thursday that it raised $1.92 million over two years to buy the rights from hunters that covers roughly a quarter — or 18,000 square kilometres — of the Great Bear Rainforest on the province's nor
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Julie DiCaro, senior writer at Deadspin.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Tomas Hamara's country hadn't won a medal at the world junior hockey championship in nearly two decades heading into the 2023 tournament. Czechia now owns two in two years. Hamara scored the winner with 1:41 left in regulation Friday as the Czechs battled back from a 5-2 deficit late in the second period to shock Finland 8-5 and win bronze. "We played as a team the whole tournament," said the Ottawa Senators prospect, who also had two assists. "There weren't really any indiv
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates injuries, more
The former British world number one took a first-set lead over the second seed before Svitolina fought back to take victory.