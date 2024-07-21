U-M professor reacts to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race
Michael Traugott, a research professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, joined us to talk about the major news that President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.
Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...
In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.
ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.
The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings
The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.
President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of
Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald Trump, leaving the presidential race in uncharted territory. "Biden endorsed Harris, but I think they’ll be a lot of cooks in the kitchen over the next two weeks vying for the position - I believe it’s wide open."
While Harris won Biden’s backing, her nomination isn’t assured. Here’s a look at the potential contenders.