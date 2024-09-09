U-M program pairs college students with middle schoolers on a digital wellness program
Back to school is in full swing here in Southeast Michigan, and teachers are on the front lines of the battle between keeping students' attention and their increasing frequent companions – smart phones. The University of Michigan's Marsal Family School of Education, clocking that growing struggle, decided to take a unique approach to solving it with their digital wellness program. It paired U-M students with over 50 Ann Arbor middle schoolers with the goal of empowering the kids to choose to put the phones down.